Yankees Predicted to Make Huge Offseason Move for Another Top Slugger

Following a disappointing 82-80 campaign in 2023, the New York Yankees have made significant improvements to their roster for the 2024 season. Does general manager Brian Cashman have one big splash left to make? Could it include free-agent slugger Cody Bellinger?

The Bombers added to their rotation by signing Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal. They also improved the offense by acquiring outfielders Alex Verdugo, Trent Grisham and Juan Soto in two separate trades. Bellinger had been linked to the Yankees before New York acquired Soto on December 6. But once Cashman pulled the trigger on that trade with the San Diego Padres, Bellinger’s fit in the Bronx didn’t make as much sense.

One front-office executive still views it as a possibility. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand polled executives on January 27 to see where they think the remaining top free agents could land. Despite most Bellinger rumors focusing on other teams — most notably the Chicago Cubs — this executive thinks the Bombers could find a way to get it done.

A separate National League executive didn’t get specific when speaking with Feinsand. However, they also don’t think New York is done yet this winter. “[Cashman] has one more move up his sleeve,” the executive said.

How Could Cody Bellinger Fit on the Yankees’ Roster?

One of the great things about Bellinger is his defensive versatility. He spent 84 games in center field for the Cubs in 2023. The left-hander also played first base for 59 games and appeared as a designated hitter for another three games.

Upon looking at the Yankees’ depth chart, those areas of the roster are accounted for. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource has Verdugo, Soto and Aaron Judge as the starting outfielders. Grisham and Oswaldo Cabrera are on the bench, while Anthony Rizzo is the starting first baseman. Giancarlo Stanton should also continue getting the majority of playing time at DH.

So, how could Bellinger fit on the Yankees? Outside of making room with another deal, that same executive shared his thoughts with Feinsand. The slugger could see time at all three of those spots in 2024 if he signed with New York (center field, first base and designated hitter). Rizzo is under contract in 2025 via club option. The Yankees could decline it and pencil Bellinger in as the primary first baseman.

It would certainly take some creativity from manager Aaron Boone. There seems to be a path where Bellinger and the rest of the Yankees’ projected starters could get regular playing time, though.

Yankees Open to Opportunities Thanks to Slow Market

Upon agreeing to terms with Stroman, there were multiple opinions from reporters regarding whether the Yankees were done with big offseason moves or not. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said on January 11 that New York was probably done with blockbuster deals for the winter. Joel Sherman of the New York Post disagreed, but he also said it would be dependent on if asking prices dropped.

The free-agent market is still full of several top-tier players. There’s currently no sign of any landing contracts in the immediate future. So, it allows MLB teams to take advantage if an opportunity presents itself.

Cashman answered several questions about the Yankees’ roster during Stroman’s introductory press conference on January 18. “I think we have internal candidates, but I wouldn’t rule out opportunities that may exist via free agency or trade, either,” he said about New York’s bench situation, via The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “Just going to stay open-minded to what the price points are out there relative to what we have here.”

This doesn’t specifically point to pursuing Bellinger. However, the longer someone like him stays on the open market, the longer teams like the Yankees can think creatively about how a deal could come together. One would imagine the outfielder and agent Scott Boras would also have to back off their rumored $200-plus million asking price to make something work in the Bronx.