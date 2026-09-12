Cody Bellinger Sends Heartfelt Message After New York Mets Game

The New York Yankees defeated their crosstown rivals the New York Mets, 6-4 on Friday night.

While every time the Yankees and Mets meet it feels as if it’s an important game, tonight meant a little bit more. It was a game that honored the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Both organizations having felt the devastation of their communities back in 2001.

Although outfielder Cody Bellinger had a big night, he felt it was bigger than the game.

Cody Bellinger Says Yankees-Mets 9/11 Night Felt Bigger Than the Game

Before the game started between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, pregame ceremonies honored the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Representatives and honor guards from the NYPD, FDNY, Port Authority Police Department, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and Tuesday’s Promise were recognized.

Members of 2001 Yankees team, including Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Joe Torre took part in the ESPN coverage.

The Yankees and Mets wore FDNY first responder caps.

After the game Cody Bellinger spoke to Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch saying the night felt bigger than the game.

“It’s a special day,” Bellinger said. “Today was a day where it felt bigger than the game, bigger than yourself. It’s a day to be grateful, for sure.”

Bellinger’s father, Clay, was a part of the 2001 Yankees team. After retiring from baseball, he became a firefighter in Gilbert, Arizona.

“He was here with the team; went to Ground Zero with the team when they went,” Bellinger said of his father. “We were in New York at the time, so it’s a pretty surreal day now to be here. He talked about the World Series, how important it felt.”

Bellinger also caught the first pitch from Brielle Saracini, the daughter of a New York firefighter who lost his life on 9/11.

In the bottom of the second inning, Bellinger launched a three-run home run to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead. He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Cody Bellinger This Season

In Bellinger’s second season with the Yankees, he’s slashing .268/.345/.432 with 67 RBIs and 14 home runs.

The 31-year-old leads major league left fielders in defensive runs saved with 16.

He has a 4.4 WAR and and 1.6 defensive WAR.

In January, Bellinger signed a five-year, $162 million contract to remain a New York Yankee.