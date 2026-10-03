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New York Yankees Reveal Cody Bellinger News Before Rays Series

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American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts after a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees begin the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will be looking to take Game 1 on the road against Tampa Bay. They are certainly entering this game red-hot, as they swept the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Rays, they have announced some lineup news regarding Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger Batting Second for Yankees Against the Rays

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees have announced their lineup for their game against the Rays. Bellinger will once again be batting second for New York against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

This marks the second game in a row that Bellinger will be batting second for New York. He was the Yankees’ cleanup hitter in Game 1 against Boston.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for Game 1 against Tampa Bay, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B

Looking at Bellinger

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Bellinger is entering this game coming off a strong performance against the Red Sox. In Game 2 against Boston, he hit a home run and recorded four RBI. With this, he certainly played a role in New York’s victory.

Now, Bellinger will be aiming to keep his hot streak going as the Yankees start their series against Tampa Bay. In 132 games this regular season for New York, he recorded 17 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .264 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Reveal Cody Bellinger News Before Rays Series

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