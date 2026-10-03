New York Yankees Reveal Cody Bellinger News Before Rays Series

On Saturday, the New York Yankees begin the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will be looking to take Game 1 on the road against Tampa Bay. They are certainly entering this game red-hot, as they swept the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Rays, they have announced some lineup news regarding Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger Batting Second for Yankees Against the Rays

The Yankees have announced their lineup for their game against the Rays. Bellinger will once again be batting second for New York against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

This marks the second game in a row that Bellinger will be batting second for New York. He was the Yankees’ cleanup hitter in Game 1 against Boston.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for Game 1 against Tampa Bay, as reported by Underdog MLB: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. Garcia Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B

Yankees 10/3 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. Garcia Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 3, 2026

Looking at Bellinger

Bellinger is entering this game coming off a strong performance against the Red Sox. In Game 2 against Boston, he hit a home run and recorded four RBI. With this, he certainly played a role in New York’s victory.

Now, Bellinger will be aiming to keep his hot streak going as the Yankees start their series against Tampa Bay. In 132 games this regular season for New York, he recorded 17 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .264 batting average.