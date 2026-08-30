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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News During Red Sox Series

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Houston Astros v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox by a 9-2 final score in their most recent game. Now, they will be looking to build off that and win the final game of their four-game series against Boston on Sunday.

Although the Yankees are coming off a strong win in their most recent game against Boston, they are making some changes to their lineup for Sunday’s matchup. This includes with star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News During Red Sox Series

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees walks off the field after losing to the Texas Rangers 6-1 at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Yankees have revealed their lineup for their game against the Red Sox. Bellinger will be batting in a new spot for their matchup, as he is hitting second. This comes after he did not start in the second game of New York’s doubleheader against the Red Sox on Saturday. He did, however, pinch hit during the game.

With Bellinger entering the lineup again, he will be replacing Spencer Jones in left field.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Sunday game against the Red Sox.

P. Goldschmidt 1B

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

L. Garcia Jr. DH

A. Rosario 3B

T. Grisham CF

J. Caballero SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

A. Sánchez C

Bellinger Looking to Have Big Game for Yankees

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

With Bellinger starting for the Yankees on Sunday, he will be looking to have a big game. The 10-year veteran is starting to shake off the rust after returning from injury, as he has gotten a hit in each of his last two appearances. Now, he will be looking to extend his hitting streak from here.

In 109 games so far this campaign with the Yankees, Bellinger has recorded 12 home runs, 22 doubles, 59 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He was also named to his third career All-Star Game earlier this year.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News During Red Sox Series

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