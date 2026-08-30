The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox by a 9-2 final score in their most recent game. Now, they will be looking to build off that and win the final game of their four-game series against Boston on Sunday.

Although the Yankees are coming off a strong win in their most recent game against Boston, they are making some changes to their lineup for Sunday’s matchup. This includes with star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News During Red Sox Series

The Yankees have revealed their lineup for their game against the Red Sox. Bellinger will be batting in a new spot for their matchup, as he is hitting second. This comes after he did not start in the second game of New York’s doubleheader against the Red Sox on Saturday. He did, however, pinch hit during the game.

With Bellinger entering the lineup again, he will be replacing Spencer Jones in left field.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their Sunday game against the Red Sox.

P. Goldschmidt 1B

C. Bellinger LF

H. Ramos RF

L. Garcia Jr. DH

A. Rosario 3B

T. Grisham CF

J. Caballero SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

A. Sánchez C

Bellinger Looking to Have Big Game for Yankees

With Bellinger starting for the Yankees on Sunday, he will be looking to have a big game. The 10-year veteran is starting to shake off the rust after returning from injury, as he has gotten a hit in each of his last two appearances. Now, he will be looking to extend his hitting streak from here.

In 109 games so far this campaign with the Yankees, Bellinger has recorded 12 home runs, 22 doubles, 59 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He was also named to his third career All-Star Game earlier this year.