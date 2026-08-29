Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News Before Red Sox Doubleheader

The New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox twice for their doubleheader on Saturday. This is a golden opportunity for the Yankees to increase their lead over Boston for the top wild card spot in the American League.

The Yankees are making some changes to their lineup for the first game of their doubleheader against Boston. Among the players who will be in a different spot for New York is star slugger Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger News

After batting third for the Yankees in their most recent game against the Red Sox, he will now be dropping to the fifth spot in New York’s lineup. This is after he went 0-for-4 in New York’s last game against Boston.

With Bellinger hitting fifth, Amed Rosario will be the Yankees’ third hitter against Boston.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for the first game of their doubleheader against the Red Sox.

P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

A. Rosario 2B

H. Ramos RF

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Caballero 3B

S. Jones CF

A. Sanchez C

Taking a Look at Bellinger’s 2026 Season With the Yankees

Bellinger has appeared in 107 games this season for New York, where he has recorded 12 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .254 batting average. This is after he recorded 20 home runs, 98 RBI, and a .272 batting average in 152 games during his first season with New York this past campaign.

Bellinger recently returned to the lineup for New York from injury and is still shaking off the rust. It will be interesting to see if he can have a bounce-back performance for New York after being dropped to the fifth spot in their lineup from here.