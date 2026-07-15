Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Shares Polarizing Thoughts on an MLB Salary Cap

The New York Yankees are back in contention once again in 2026, and over the past few days, they’ve been firmly in the limelight, starting with Ben Rice in the Home Run Derby on Monday and finishing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday with several players starring for the AL.

In that game, the Yankees did all they could to help the American League come away winners 4-0, and in the process, star outfielder Cody Bellinger was named All-Star Game MVP after driving in two runners on a single early in the game. This wasn’t the only thing that brought Bellinger attention however, as he caught the eye of many fans and (likely) those in the front office at Major League Baseball as he shared his thoughts on the potentially impending salary cap that could be introduced.

Cody Bellinger Firmly Opposes a Salary cap in Baseball

It’s no secret that while fans may want the playing field to be somewhat evened in baseball, given the earning potential for players, most, if not all are against the potential implementation of a salary cap in the sport, with yearly salaries going up and up in recent times. This is likely going to lead to a heated CBA negotiation, with plenty of people expecting a lockout ahead of the 2027 season, and based on the opinions shared by players, that’s seeming more and more likely as time goes on.

The potential salary cap was brought up plenty at the All-Star Game, and during media availability, Bellinger addressed the salary cap, and he made it clear that he isn’t a fan of the possibility.

“If the billionaires are wanting it, they’re billionaires for a reason. They want to continue to enhance their portfolio as much as possible,” said Bellinger. “Us players understand that. So the answer to your question is, no good.”

Is a Salary cap a Good Idea for Major League Baseball?

On paper, a salary cap could fix many of baseball’s issues, with a common complaint from fans being that it’s simply the big market teams led by rich owners such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers that can dominate by simply paying more than other teams to load up their roster.

On the other hand, a positive of a potential salary cap would be forcing smaller market teams to spend to a certain degree, forcing them to compete for a playoff spot each year, rather than spending as little as possible in order for their rich owners to make a major profit of their team and most importantly, the fans.

Ultimately, it’s clear that the players aren’t in favor of a salary cap, but with plenty of fans wanting to see the playing field evened out and the owners wanting to continue making as much money as possible, this will come to a head in the coming 12 months, and the outcome could be really good for the sport of baseball, or it could be really bad.