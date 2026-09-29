NY Yankees Announce Sudden Cody Bellinger News Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees begin their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Yankees will be aiming to start the series on the right foot by defeating Boston in Game 1.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series opener against the Red Sox, they have announced a notable lineup change with Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger Switching to Fourth in Yankees’ Batting Order

Bellinger batted second in the Yankees’ batting order during their regular season finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Now, for their Game 1 matchup against Boston, he will be switching to the cleanup spot.

With Bellinger batting fourth for New York, Ben Rice will now be their second hitter.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C

Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos RF

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Rosario 3B

A. Volpe 2B

S. Jones CF

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Looking at Bellinger

Bellinger is entering the playoffs on a bit of a cold streak. In his final three games of the regular season, he went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts. Thus, he will be looking to heat back up for New York against the Red Sox.

Bellinger appeared in 132 games this season for New York, where he posted 17 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .264 batting average. With numbers like these, he was once again a big part of the Yankees’ roster. Now, he will be aiming to have a strong postseason as the Yankees look to win the World Series title since 2009.