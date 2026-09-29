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NY Yankees Announce Sudden Cody Bellinger News Before Red Sox Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees begin their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Yankees will be aiming to start the series on the right foot by defeating Boston in Game 1.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series opener against the Red Sox, they have announced a notable lineup change with Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger Switching to Fourth in Yankees’ Batting Order

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bellinger batted second in the Yankees’ batting order during their regular season finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Now, for their Game 1 matchup against Boston, he will be switching to the cleanup spot.

With Bellinger batting fourth for New York, Ben Rice will now be their second hitter.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C

Looking at Bellinger

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees stands on deck during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bellinger is entering the playoffs on a bit of a cold streak. In his final three games of the regular season, he went 0-for-11 with three strikeouts. Thus, he will be looking to heat back up for New York against the Red Sox.

Bellinger appeared in 132 games this season for New York, where he posted 17 home runs, 73 RBI, and a .264 batting average. With numbers like these, he was once again a big part of the Yankees’ roster. Now, he will be aiming to have a strong postseason as the Yankees look to win the World Series title since 2009.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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NY Yankees Announce Sudden Cody Bellinger News Before Red Sox Series

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