New York Yankees Announce Surprise Cody Bellinger Decision After Bad Game

The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets by a 2-0 final score in their most recent game on Sunday.

Now, the Yankees will be taking on the Detroit Tigers for the first game of their series on Monday.

As New York prepares for their series opener against the Tigers, they have made a surprising decision with Cody Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger Still Batting Second After Tough Game

Bellinger had a tough day at the plate for the Yankees in their series finale against the Mets. This star slugger went 0-for-4 in the matchup, which included him grounding into a double play.

Yet, the Yankees are still having Bellinger bat second in their Monday matchup against the Tigers despite his hard day at the plate last game.

It seemed possible that the Yankees could have switched Bellinger to a different spot in their batting order after he struggled at the plate last game. Yet, they will instead keep him in their second spot.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for Monday’s game against the Tigers:

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B

Bellinger Looking to Have Bounce-Back Game

With Bellinger once again batting second for the Yankees, he will be looking to heat back up against the Tigers.

Before his bad day at the plate, Bellinger had been on a seven-game hitting streak. With this, he certainly has the potential to turn things back around, and it will be interesting to see if he can do just that.

Bellinger has posted 15 home runs, 69 RBI, and a .268 batting average in 122 games so far this season with the Yankees.

Looking at the Yankees

The Yankees are entering their series with wins in five out of their last six games. With this, New York has been feeling it and will be aiming to keep it going against a weaker Tigers club.

The Yankees currently hold the top wild card spot in the AL wild card. They are also four games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, so they could get closer to them if they stay hot.

If the Yankees hope to catch the Rays, they are going to need their top players like Bellinger to step up. Let’s see if he can end the season on a high note from here.