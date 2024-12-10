Yankees Trade Proposal Adds $80 Million Ex-MVP for Stroman, Trevino

Yankees trade target Cody Bellinger

We all know the bad news to come out of the week thus far for the Yankees. They wanted to keep outfielder Juan Soto, but they won’t keep outfielder Juan Soto, as he has agreed to sign with the Mets on a record-breaking $765 million contract.

But the good news for the Yankees is that it’s early. There is time for the team to regroup and revamp the lineup in a more complete way now that Soto is gone. One of the priorities will be to move star outfielder Aaron Judge out of center field and back to right field, where he is a much more natural fit. The problem, though, is that there are not a whole lot of center field option on the free agent market.

There is one, though, on the trade market: Cubs star Cody Bellinger, who signed a three-year, $80 million with player opt-outs after each year just nine months ago. Bellinger opted in after this season, keeping him under contract with the Cubs for 2025.

According to 670 The Score in Chicago, the Yankees are among the serious suitors for Bellinger this winter.

Cody Bellinger Has Been Inconsistent

The possibility of bringing in Bellinger–who was the MVP in 2019–is not quite as exciting as keeping Soto, of course. Bellinger was decent enough in 2024, though he was injured and played only 130 games, for the second straight year.

Bellinger batted .266 with 18 homers, 78 RBI, and an OPS of .751. That was disappointing for a player who had hit .307 with an .881 OPS the previous year, and that disappointment is why he opted in to his Cubs contract this season.

The Yankees could use Bellinger, though, because he is a solid center fielder, and there just are not many of those on the market. Bellinger is only 29, and if he can stay healthy and return to his 2023 form, he could be a steal for the Yankees, especially if the Cubs are simply looking to unload his salary.

Yankees Trade Would Send Out Marcus Stroman

At NJ.com, beat writer Randy Miller sees Bellinger as a contender for the Soto Plan B role, and his versatility–he can play center, as well as first base–is one big reason.

Writes Miller: “Bellinger would be a good fit for the Yankees on several fronts. First off, he’s a left-handed hitter and the Yankees’ only two regulars are infielder Jazz Chisholm and catcher Austin Wells with Soto gone and Alex Verdugo another free agent who isn’t expected back.

“Also, Bellinger is an elite defender in the outfield and first base, both positions of need for the Yankees with free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo also unlikely to be resigned.”

With the Cubs said to be in the market for depth in the rotation and at catcher, Miller proposes a deal centered on veteran starter Marcus Stroman, who was an All-Star for the Cubs in 2023.

He notes: “The Cubs are looking to trade Bellinger because they have a surplus of outfielders and they want to cut payroll to add starting pitching, a catcher and bullpen arms. Would the Cubs take back right-hander Marcus Stroman plus catcher Jose Trevino and a top 30 prospect for Bellinger?”

It’s a question Brian Cashman probably should be asking.