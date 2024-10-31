Yankees’ Juan Soto Backup Plan Could Include Projected $96 Million Former MVP

The New York Yankees’ offseason will hinge on what outfielder Juan Soto decides to do. If the Bombers are unsuccessful in re-signing the left-handed slugger, 2019 National League MVP Award winner Cody Bellinger could be a potential backup plan.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post discussed “Plan B” options for the Yankees during an October 30 Bleacher Report live stream. He named several players as alternatives if Soto signs elsewhere. While New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was the first player mentioned, Bellinger was right behind him. Heyman thinks the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner “fits better” into the Yankees’ lineup if he opts out of his three-year, $80 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 23 doubles, 78 RBI and 72 runs scored through 569 plate appearances this past season. Spotrac pegs his market value at four years and $96 million.

The Yankees Have Pursued Cody Bellinger in the Past

Something that’s been talked about for at least the last two years is a potential pairing between Bellinger and the Yankees.

The outfielder/first baseman has been the subject of trade rumors at various times throughout his tenure with the Cubs. New York was linked to him in 2023 and 2024 before the midseason trade deadline passed.

Before Soto was acquired from the San Diego Padres last December, the Yankees were viewed as a possible landing spot for Bellinger in free agency. He still made sense after that acquisition, but fitting him into the lineup wasn’t nearly as natural based on how the roster was constructed.

Cody Bellinger’s Defensive Versatility Would Be Huge for the Yankees

Bellinger has been consistently viewed as a solid fit in the Bronx because his skill set fits perfectly into what the club needs. He’s amassed at least 1,000 career innings at three positions: center field, first base and right field. Center field (4,015 innings) and first base (2,481.1 innings) have been his two most common positions.

Those just so happen to be positions he could fill seamlessly for the Bombers. Anthony Rizzo has been New York’s primary first baseman since the middle of the 2021 season. However, his current two-year deal concludes at the end of 2024. He has a club option for 2025, but the Yankees are expected to decline it. If this happens, Bellinger could fill the hole at that spot on the diamond.

But what if New York finds someone else to be its primary first baseman? Well, Bellinger could take over center field, allowing Aaron Judge to move back to a corner outfield spot so he can more easily preserve his body as he enters his mid-30s.

If Bellinger opts for free agency and the Yankees can’t reel in Soto, these two will likely be connected in the rumor mill once again.