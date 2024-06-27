Yankees Urged to Pursue Trade for $30 Million Anthony Rizzo Replacement

Roster needs for the New York Yankees are becoming clearer as the July 30 trade deadline nears. One of the Bombers’ problem areas is first base. Should general manager Brian Cashman try to pry outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs?

Sports Illustrated’s Evan Massey thinks it’s something worth exploring.

“Anthony Rizzo is out due to injury, but even before his injury there were rumblings that the Yankees might want an upgrade,” he said. “That led to quite a few players being speculated as potential targets. Among those players who were mentioned as possible trade targets were Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and more. Now, a new name should be of interest.

The Cubs have lost four straight and are in last place in the National League Central as of June 27. They’re 37-44, which has them 11 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers and five games behind the final NL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have run into struggles of their own. They’ve lost three straight games and eight of their last 10. New York still boasts a 52-30 record and is holding onto a one-game lead in the American League East over the Baltimore Orioles. So, they’re in a better position to buy than Chicago.

Bellinger Would Be a Huge Upgrade for New York

Although Bellinger’s 2024 production hasn’t exactly mirrored what he did in a resurgent 2023 campaign, it’d still be a huge boost to the Yankees’ lineup.

The left-handed slugger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, 95 runs scored and 20 steals for Chicago last year. He eventually re-signed with the Cubs this past winter for three years and $80 million. The current season (in which he’s earning $30 million) is the only guaranteed year right now, though. Bellinger has opt-outs after 2024 and 2025 if he’d like to test free agency again.

If the Cubs seriously entertain the idea of trading Bellinger, any interested teams would likely value him as a half-season rental. Despite that, he’d be a worthy addition to many lineups. Bellinger is hitting .273/.333/.432 with nine homers, 34 RBI and 32 runs scored through 291 plate appearances this season.

The Yankees will be without Rizzo for about the next two months after fracturing his forearm. However, his status as starting first baseman was already getting questioned thanks to early-season struggles. Rizzo was hitting just .223/.289/.341 through 291 trips to the plate before hitting the injured list.

Bellinger & the Yankees Have Been Linked Together in the Past

The idea of Bellinger landing in the Bronx with the Yankees isn’t new. During his resurgent 2023 campaign, he was playing on a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Chicago had initially anticipated selling at the trade deadline, with him being a prime candidate to be moved. A hot streak in July convinced the front office to change course and hold onto all potential trade candidates.

But before that happened, rumors swirled about how Bellinger would fit well with the Yankees. Those rumors continued swirling into the winter upon him reaching free agency. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on November 7 that Bellinger was at the top of the Yankees’ wish list to help bolster their outfield.

That possibility lost steam after New York traded for Juan Soto at the beginning of December. But with the Yankees looking for more offense and Chicago quickly falling out of contention, these rumors are bound to begin swirling again. Instead of immediately plugging him into the outfield, Bellinger would likely upgrade an underperforming right side of New York’s infield.