Yankees Trade Proposal Sends $80 Million Centerfielder to NY in 2-Player Swap

The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball with a 54-33 record. They are one game back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. The team will likely add a bat to their lineup before the July 30 trade deadline. Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs is a potential target for the Yankees, according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.

Rymer proposed this player swap that lands Bellinger in New York:

Yankees receive: centerfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger

Cubs receive: catcher Agustin Ramirez

Ramirez is the No. 20 prospect in the Yankees farm system. Ramirez, 22, was called up to Triple-A this season. This season, he held a .942 OPS in 58 games at the Double-A level.

Yankees’ Interest in Cody Bellinger

The Yankees and Bellinger, 28, were involved in trade rumors last season, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Patrick Mooney.

The Athletic’s Levi Weaver noted that Bellinger has “drawn interest” from the Yankees In a July 2 story outlining trade deadline news.

Bellinger fills current and potential season-long needs for the Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, Aaron Judge has moved over to right field and Trent Grisham is manning centerfield. Bellinger could play right away as an upgrade over Grisham.

However, Rymer noted the need in centerfield won’t be there for long. Upon Stanton’s return, Judge can move back to centerfield.

“First base is more of a question mark, though. Anthony Rizzo won’t be out forever with a fractured forearm, but the Yankees shouldn’t be content to wait for him,” wrote Rymer. “All told, his last 116 games have yielded a .577 OPS.”

Ben Rice has been manning first base in Rizzo’s absence. The 25-year-old has played just 13 games in the big leagues. He is producing so far with a .270 batting average. However, the rookie may go through a regression like most young players as teams begin to adjust to him.

“Besides, New York just plain needs another reliable hitter. Even when Stanton was in the lineup alongside Judge and Juan Soto, his 18 home runs only came with a .302 OBP,” wrote Rymer.

The Cubs are eight games below .500 and 12 back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. However, they may not be looking to sell big at the trade deadline.

“The Cubs were not designed to sell at the trade deadline. Their front office has been making moves around the edges of the roster, trying to incrementally improve a team that has 19 one-run losses, the most in the majors. But rivals have to be prepared just in case things get even worse and the Cubs change direction,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

Cody Bellinger’s Contract

Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs before the season. Bellinger won the National League MVP award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, following three down seasons, he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in 2023. His resurgence earned him his current deal.

Bellinger is slashing .267/.327/.416 this season with 9 home runs and 34 RBIs through July 2. Bellinger is certainly an upgrade over the Yankees’ current situation at first base. He has made 267 carer starts at first base.

Bellinger’s contract makes him a tricky trade target. With opt-outs following 2024 and 2025, he could either be a rental or a big financial commitment through 2026.

“However, the Yankees are already staring down an estimated $61.5 million luxury-tax penalty. Not a deal-breaker, perhaps, but one is inclined to assume they’ll look for more affordable upgrades,” wrote Rymer.

The Yankees have a decision looming with Soto’s contract. They may not be willing to financially commit to Bellinger if it means they won’t be able to afford Soto.