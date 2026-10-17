Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Paid 31-Year-Old Over $52 Million This Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees doubles to right field scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be among the most talked about teams over the offseason.

In addition to being one of the most notable sports franchises in the world, they had another letdown in the postseason.

After finishing the year with a 93-68 record in 161 games, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (on their home field).

New York Yankees Paid 31-Year-Old $52.5 Million

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

One of their most notable players is Cody Bellinger.

The 31-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .264 with 131 hits, 17 home runs, 73 RBIs, 73 runs and 12 stolen bases in 132 games.

He is also arguably the best fielder on the team.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches his three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Bellinger became a free agent over the 2025 offseason.

The Yankees signed him to a massive new contract.

Based on his signing bonus, it’s worth noting that Bellinger was paid $52.5 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his wife, Chase Carter Bellinger after winning the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While he did not have a huge year, he deserves credit for making his first All-Star Game since the 2019 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 21): “Cody Bellinger’s deal with the Yankees is for five years and $162.5 million, sources tell ESPN. There are opt-outs after the second and third season, a $20M signing bonus and a full no-trade clause.”

Looking At Bellinger’s Other Stops

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Bellinger was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

The 2019 National League MVP has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won the 2020 World Series title with Los Angeles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Paid 31-Year-Old Over $52 Million This Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x