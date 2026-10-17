New York Yankees Paid 31-Year-Old Over $52 Million This Season

The New York Yankees will be among the most talked about teams over the offseason.

In addition to being one of the most notable sports franchises in the world, they had another letdown in the postseason.

After finishing the year with a 93-68 record in 161 games, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS (on their home field).

New York Yankees Paid 31-Year-Old $52.5 Million

One of their most notable players is Cody Bellinger.

The 31-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .264 with 131 hits, 17 home runs, 73 RBIs, 73 runs and 12 stolen bases in 132 games.

He is also arguably the best fielder on the team.

Bellinger became a free agent over the 2025 offseason.

The Yankees signed him to a massive new contract.

Based on his signing bonus, it’s worth noting that Bellinger was paid $52.5 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

While he did not have a huge year, he deserves credit for making his first All-Star Game since the 2019 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 21): “Cody Bellinger’s deal with the Yankees is for five years and $162.5 million, sources tell ESPN. There are opt-outs after the second and third season, a $20M signing bonus and a full no-trade clause.”

Looking At Bellinger’s Other Stops

Bellinger was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

The 2019 National League MVP has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He won the 2020 World Series title with Los Angeles.