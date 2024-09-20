Yankees Cut Ties With Former Rookie Star in ‘Jarring’ Move

The Yankees needed a spot to accommodate the return of pitcher Cody Poteet from the 60-day MLB disabled list, and while there was an ample number of struggling options to choose from, it was ultimately righthanded reliever Ron Marinaccio who paid the price. The team announced it was setting Marinaccio free on Friday.

Via the team’s Twitter/X account ahead of Friday’s showdown in Oakland against the A’s:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

“Returned RHP Cody Poteet from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“Designated RHP Ron Marinaccio for assignment.”

While Marinaccio has not been nearly as effective as he was during his rookie year back in 2022, when he debuted with a 2.05 ERA over 40 games, with 44 innings and 56 strikeouts (plus a WHIP of 1.045), he has not been all that bad. He was 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA last season and had gone 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 games this season, not including a 2.04 ERA and a 0.983 WHIP in 35 games at Triple A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Ron Marinaccio Decision Comes Amid Bullpen Reshuffling

The Yankees appeared reluctant to give Marinaccio a permanent role in the bullpen this season—he was sort of a 14th man on the staff, shuffling between the Bronx and the minors—but as Greg Joyce of the New York Post wrote in assessing the move:

“The Yankees showed how they felt about Ron Marinaccio this season by keeping him in Triple-A for most of the year despite their bullpen needing help. In that sense, their decision to designate Marinaccio for assignment on Friday may not have been all that surprising, even if it was a bit jarring to see them give up on the 29-year-old reliever.”

The Yankees are still assessing their options for the bullpen, though it does appear things are falling into place for the relief crew after more and a month of instability and a continued closer-by-committee approach. Luke Weaver appears to be the best semblance of a closer, though he only got his first save back on September 6.

Counting that game, Weaver has had five straight scoreless appearances, with 16 strikeouts in 7.1 innings. He has allowed just two hits and three walks in that span.

Yankees Get Cody Poteet Back

As for Poteet, he has been out since June with a right triceps strain, which landed him first on the 15-day disabled list before he was moved to the 60-day list. He was on a rehab assignment, but that was scheduled to run up.

It’s possible that Poteet could get some late opportunities to pitch once the team clinches the A.L. East, and he was more than solid in his four starts earlier in the year—3-0, 2.14 ERA. But the Yankees rotation is crowded, and it’s unlikely the team will want to use him in an unfamiliar relief role in the playoffs.

Marinaccio, meanwhile, will be placed on waivers and could stick with the organization if he is not claimed. But given his past success, he is probably worth a look from another team that needs bullpen help in 2025, because he would be ineligible to pitch in the postseason.