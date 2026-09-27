New York Yankees Subtly Demote Player Despite $36 Million Salary

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are supposed to play their final game of the 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 in the series.

However, the game has been delayed.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Two hours after it was supposed to be first pitch, and the Yankees still haven’t put out a lineup. (They don’t want to make roster moves unless they need to.)”

UPDATE: Sunday’s game was canceled.

New York Yankees Subtly Demote Player

Also on Sunday, the Yankees announced their starters for this week’s playoff series with the Boston Red Sox.

FOX Sports: MLB wrote: “The Yankees announced that Cam Schlittler will start in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series 💪 Max Fried will pitch in Game 2 and Gerrit Cole will pitch in Game 3 if necessary”

It’s worth noting that the Yankees bumped Cole down to being the third starter.

He is the highest paid pitcher on the team (at $36 million per year).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the announcement:

Chris Kirschner: “Yankees announce their Wild Card starters. Common sense prevails.”

@_24kin: “Gerrit Cole is still a very good pitcher but let’s be real man Rodon has been better than him this year and earned that game 3 start”

@PinstripePress5: “So if the series goes to 3 just don’t watch because it’s a loss?”

Eric Hubbs: “Not overthinking it. Cam goes game 1. Let’s roll”

Bryan Hoch: “The Yankees’ braintrust spent days debating their rotation for the Wild Card Series, only to arrive at a logical conclusion: Just hand the ball to the guy who’s about to win the Cy Young Award.”

Randy Wilkins: “They did not overthink it.”

@ChrisCoop_: “I’m really glad the Yankees aren’t overthinking this. You go with your best guy game 1, it’s really simple You win with your best guy You lose with your best guy That being said, the Yankees wouldn’t have paid max fried as the highest LHP all time if they didn’t think he could pitch in a game 1 playoff game. Truthfully, I feel great with both guys. But Cam your best pitcher this season, you go with your best guy.”