New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Ben Rice Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 9-3.

They were led by Ben Rice, as he hit two home runs.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Last night, Ben Rice became the third Yankee in franchise history to hit at least 40 HR within his first three Major League seasons, joining Aaron Judge and Joe DiMaggio 🙌”

New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Rice Statement

Gerrit Cole got the start on Wednesday.

He allowed two earned runs (with eight strikeouts) in 5.2 innings.

After the game, Cole was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “We’ve seen a lot from Ben Rice over the last year-plus. But 40 and 41 now. What does it say about his continued development and what he really means to this lineup?”

Cole: “Super proud of him. Really exciting season for him. Deserves it too. He works really hard and puts in a lot of work behind the scenes. And had a great night tonight along with Mac. That was great to see along with George. Just keep plugging along. Those homers were huge for us. The offense played well. And we played pretty good defense in a tough environment tonight too. So overall really great, and a nice night for Ben.”

Looking At Rice

Rice was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is currently batting .263 with 148 hits, 41 home runs, 97 RBIs, 103 runs and three stolen bases in 151 games.

The 27-year-old has spent all three seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Looking At Cole

Cole is in the middle of his 13th MLB season.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Right now, Cole is 10-9 with a 3.61 ERA in 22 starts.