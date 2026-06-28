New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Austin Wells Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to avoid getting swept when they face off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Austin Wells had no hits in his three at-bats.

Gerrit Cole Makes Honest Austin Wells Statement

After the tough loss, star pitcher Gerrit Cole was asked about Wells (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit, Austin’s obviously struggled offensively this year. Do you get the sense that his struggles are weighing on him at all?

Cole: “He wants to play better. He wants to be great. His level of preparation and his intent and his attitude every day says all the right things… If it’s weighing on him, he’s doing a great job of not showing it. And it is weighing on him, but he’s doing a great job of being even keeled and staying in the fight.”

Play

Wells comes into Sunday batting just .160 with 26 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and 16 runs in 54 games.

The 26-year-old is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media On Wells

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells recently:

@BrandonTierney: “People acting like Austin Wells was a combination of Munson and Posada before this year. He’s always been an incredibly inefficient hitter. Power that teased, but an incredibly easy out. It’s just worse this year–not different.”

@TalkinYanks: “Austin Wells’ .510 OPS is the worst by a Yankee in a season since Jim Mason’s .445 OPS in 1976 (minimum 175 plate appearances)”

@YankeeSource: “Austin Wells is 2-for-26 this month.”

@wildcardnet: “Austin Wells has been basically useless at the plate for the Yankees this year. JC Escarra has somehow been worse and Ali Sanchez is not an everyday guy. This team can’t trade for Ryan Jeffers fast enough. Twins are looking to move him and he’s been of those most consistent offensive catchers over the last couple years…”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East.

They have gone 48-34 in 82 games.