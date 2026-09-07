Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Looming Return

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the final game of their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Gerrit Cole pitched 7.0 innings.

He allowed six hits and four earned runs.

Gerrit Cole Makes Aaron Judge Statement

After the game, Cole was asked about Aaron Judge when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Sounds like you guys could get Judge back on this upcoming homestand. Just how excited are you guys for that?”

Cole: “It would be awesome. He’s a great player, man. So that would be really awesome… Just looking forward to him coming back. Whenever the right time is for him.”

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Looking At Judge

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, the future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on September 6): “Ran bases and performed outfield work Sept. 6. Expected to face live pitching Sept. 7 in New York, his first time doing so since the injury. Could return for Yankees’ next homestand.”

Looking At Cole

As for Cole, he has been with the Yankees since 2020.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Right now, Cole is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 19 starts.

Cole had missed the entire 2025 season due to injury.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

They will now have the day off on Monday.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will open up a new series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.