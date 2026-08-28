New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees lost to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1 (at home).

With the loss, they dropped two out of three games in the series.

Gerrit Cole Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

George Lombard Jr. had another error during the game.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “George Lombard Jr. has now made 6 errors in 6 games. A bizarre streak continued by a bizarre play, which also saw José Caballero charged with an error.”

After the loss, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole was asked about the 21-year-old rookie when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit, we’ve seen George make a lot of really special plays since he’s come up, with six errors in six games now. Just what do you make of it when a player has a defensive struggle like that? Because it’s not usually the case. It’s usually a hitter struggle, a pitcher struggle, but defense is usually not something we see.”

Cole: “That’s an interesting point. For me, I really look at our teammates and look at how hard they’re working and how focused they are and where their preparation is, and if they’re putting themselves in a really good position to have success. As a teammate, those are the standards we hold ourselves accountable to. Errors happen, unfortunately. Sometimes they happen in groups for everybody. So I think it’s just important to remember he’s a young player, and he’s working his tail off to get better.”

Looking At Cole

Cole pitched 6.0 innings on Thursday night.

He allowed six hits and three runs (with five strikeouts).

The six-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 13th season (and 6th with New York).

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 21-year-old rookie was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.