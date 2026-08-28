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New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for the start of a new series in the Bronx.

They most recently lost to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night.

Gerrit Cole pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three earned runs.

Gerrit Cole Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the loss, Cole was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming series with the Red Sox (via YES Network).

Reporter: “You’re not pitching in this Red Sox series coming up, but what’s your thoughts on where you guys are in the standings and going into a really big four-game series?”

Cole: “Yeah, definitely in striking distance. Obviously we want to be performing better up to this point in the season. All these series are big from here on out, so it’s really just about taking it one game at a time, no matter who your opponent is, and trying to play the best brand of baseball that you can.”

Looking At Cole

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees awaits a new ball after surrendering two-run home run to Christian Walker of the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2026 in New York City.

Cole is in the middle of his 6th year pitching for the Yankees.

After missing the entire 2025 season, he has had a solid year.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently 7-7 with a 3.19 ERA in 17 games.

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout following the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Before New York, Cole had spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-30 in 64 games at home).

Following four games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

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