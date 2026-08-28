New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for the start of a new series in the Bronx.

They most recently lost to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1 on Thursday night.

Gerrit Cole pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three earned runs.

Gerrit Cole Makes Statement Before Red Sox Series

After the loss, Cole was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming series with the Red Sox (via YES Network).

Reporter: “You’re not pitching in this Red Sox series coming up, but what’s your thoughts on where you guys are in the standings and going into a really big four-game series?”

Cole: “Yeah, definitely in striking distance. Obviously we want to be performing better up to this point in the season. All these series are big from here on out, so it’s really just about taking it one game at a time, no matter who your opponent is, and trying to play the best brand of baseball that you can.”

Looking At Cole

Cole is in the middle of his 6th year pitching for the Yankees.

After missing the entire 2025 season, he has had a solid year.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently 7-7 with a 3.19 ERA in 17 games.

Before New York, Cole had spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-30 in 64 games at home).

Following four games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will head on the road for a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.