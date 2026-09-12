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Struggling New York Yankees Star Owed $72 Million After This Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the New York Mets (in the Bronx).

The Yankees lost by a score of 12-2.

Gerrit Cole had a tough outing, as he allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Struggling New York Yankees Star Owed $72 Million

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout after he was removed from a game against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

With Cole struggling, it’s worth noting that the Yankees still owe him $36 million per year through the end of the 2028 season.

The six-time MLB All-Star turned 36 earlier this week.

Social Media Reacts To Cole’s Struggles

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people have been saying about Cole:

Jorge Castillo: “The Mets chased Gerrit Cole from this game with one out in the fifth inning and he heard some boos walking off the mound. Cole allowed three home runs. He’s allowed seven homers over his last two starts, the most he’s given up in a two-start span in his career. His final line: 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 4 K, 77 pitches, 53 strikes.”

@DanAlanRourke: “Daytime Gerrit Cole never seems to be as good but the splits say he’s only just a little worse. Not worried about him unless he pitches poorly during a box office night game”

Underdog MLB:Carson Benge hits the third HR of the game off Gerrit Cole Cole has now allowed 7 HR in his last two starts”

@RasheeTouchdown: “Pathetic pitching. Giving his team no chance to win a ball game 2 games in a row”

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

@eyyankees: “It’s time to have a conversation about Carlos Rodon being ahead of Gerrit Cole in the postseason rotation.”

@TalkinBaseball_: “Gerrit Cole has an 8.49 ERA in five career Subway Series starts”

Eric Hubbs: “Bad game. Bad Cole. He’s gotta bounce back final few starts here.”

Bryan Hoch: “Gerrit Cole hears some boos as he exits in the 5th inning, trailing 5-1. The 7 HRs he has allowed in his last 2 starts are the most in any two-game span of his career.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Struggling New York Yankees Star Owed $72 Million After This Season

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