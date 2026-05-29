MLB Draft Expert Projects Yankees to Pick High School Infielder in First Round

The New York Yankees have an offensive hole at the hot corner that they may be fill via the upcoming MLB Draft.

The Yankees are projected to pick Mississippi high-school infielder Cole Prosek with their first-round pick, No. 35 overall, by ESPN draft/MLB prospects expert Kiley McDonald.

Prosek, 19, has been a third baseman at Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi. He is committed to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall but would likely choose to sign with the Yankees, or any club, that chooses him in the first round.

The Yankees’ draft selection is docked by 10 spots due to their continued spending over the competitive-balance tax, which is why they will pick 35th at the event which will take place in July in Philadelphia.

The Yankees are Projected to Select Mississippi High School IF Cole Prosek

Some fans, and likely some in the Yankees organization, may have reservations about choosing an infielder that isn’t primarily a shortstop.

But Prosek is a projected first-round talent as a hitter and is a versatile position player, since he has played third base, shortstop, second base and catcher during his high school career.

“Prosek won’t last much longer than this pick and is a favorite of many scouts around the industry,” McDonald wrote in his mock draft for ESPN.com. “Since he’s 19 years old on draft day, he doesn’t fit the preferences of some teams.”

Even without a definitive position, Prosek has a sweet left-handed that would play well at Yankee Stadium. Plus, he could give their pitching-heavy prospect pool a jump start, since George Lombard Jr. (No. 1), Dax Kilby (No. 3) and Spencer Jones (No. 6) are the only hitters in the top-11 of the Yankees’ prospect list per MLB Pipeline.

“Prosek has a quick, compact left-handed swing that always seems to be on time,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “He can chase pitches and get pull-happy on occasion, but his good feel for the barrel allows him to make quality contact. He has the hitting ability, bat speed and strength for average power, and some evaluators believe he can become a plus hitter with solid pop.”

The Yankees May End Up Pivoting to a Catcher if Prosek is Chosen

Spending a first-round pick on a high schooler could burn a team, since the Yankees would lose the pick if Prosek opted for NIL money in his home state rather than the projected $2.8 million signing bonus of being chosen 35th.

So even though MLB Pipeline floated Prosek’s potential as a professional catcher, McDonald floated other options behind the plate that Brian Cashman and Co. could opt with the 35th selection

“The Yankees are mostly tied to hitters here, and I keep hearing catchers mentioned, including Will Brick and Daniel Jackson,” McDonald wrote, referencing the Tennessee high-school catcher and University of Georgia catcher prospects.

Jackson is probably the better option if he’s available. The 6-2, 200-pound catcher was the SEC Player of the Year after finishing with 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases on 26 attempts.

Brick is only about to turn 18 on June 6, and is more of a defense-first catcher with pop than a polished hitter like Jackson. But with the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets reportedly also considering Brick, the Yankees may opt to snag him out of Christian Brothers Academy in Memphis.