NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
They lost by a score of 4-3.
The Yankees have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years.
Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: “Ten years well spent! Happy anniversary Amy, I love you! ❤️”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Amber Sabathia: “❤️❤️❤️”
Ashley Rodón: “Happy Anniversary to my favorite humans!! 🥹”
Carlos Rodón: “Happy Anniversary!”
@siyankeefan13: “Happy 10th Anniversary – here’s to many many more wonderful years together♥️🥂♥️🎊”
@22mapestree’: “I remember meeting yinz in the Atlanta airport some years back. Incredibly kind and caring folks and I wish nothing but the best for you two”
Spencer Jones, Cody Bellinger, Alex Rodriguez, Austin Wells and Clarke Schmidt were among the people to like his post.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.They lost by a score of 4-3.The Yankees have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years.Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole made a heartfelt post to […]
New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Heartfelt Post