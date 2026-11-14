New York Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost by a score of 4-3.

The Yankees have now lost in the ALDS in two straight years.

Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Ten years well spent! Happy anniversary Amy, I love you! ❤️”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Amber Sabathia: “❤️❤️❤️”

Ashley Rodón: “Happy Anniversary to my favorite humans!! 🥹”

Carlos Rodón: “Happy Anniversary!”

@siyankeefan13: “Happy 10th Anniversary – here’s to many many more wonderful years together♥️🥂♥️🎊”

@22mapestree’: “I remember meeting yinz in the Atlanta airport some years back. Incredibly kind and caring folks and I wish nothing but the best for you two”

Spencer Jones, Cody Bellinger, Alex Rodriguez, Austin Wells and Clarke Schmidt were among the people to like his post.