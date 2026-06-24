Yankees Get Concerning Ryan McMahon Update During Tigers Series

The New York Yankees were handed a concerning injury update on starting third baseman Ryan McMahon.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Anthony Volpe was set to be on the bench in Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. However, Volpe ended up being in the lineup as Jose Caballero started at third base, as McMahon was on the bench.

Yankees reporter Greg Joyce of The New York Post reported that McMahon is dealing with an ear and throat infection, which is why he wasn’t in the lineup.

“Ryan McMahon has been battling an ear/throat infection, so that’s why he’s not in the lineup tonight,” Joyce wrote on X.

When McMahon started battling the infection is unclear, but it’s serious enough for him not to be in the lineup. Whether or not he will need an IL stint because of it is unclear. But McMahon wasn’t in the starting lineup for the second game of a three-game series against the Tigers.

McMahon is hitting .210 with 8 home runs and 23 RBIs, and he wasn’t in the lineup on Monday either for the Yankees. McMahon was an All-Star in 2024.

Yankees Could Upgrade at Third Base

Although McMahon being out of the lineup is a blow to the Yankees, he may not be the starting third baseman for much longer.

McMahon has struggled at the plate this season, and for most of his career, and the Yankees could look to upgrade at third base. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that New York could be interested in a third baseman ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

“In an ideal world, New York is training its focus on a third baseman (Paredes is by far the best option) or shortstop (depending on how the Anthony Volpe/Jose Caballero time-share works). With that the case, the Yankees could use some power arms to complement David Bednar and Camilo Doval in the bullpen,” Passan wrote.

“And those might come internally, via flamethrowing Carlos Lagrange (currently transitioning to a bullpen role at Triple-A) or starters with no clear rotation spot in the postseason (potentially Ryan Weathers, Will Warren and the returning Clarke Schmidt). And then there’s the matter of Aaron Judge’s balky shoulder, which will be among the foremost storylines to track until Aug. 3.”

Passan believes Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes is a potential fit, which could spell the end of McMahon in New York.

New York Looking for a Bat

The Yankees’ biggest need ahead of the August 3 trade deadline is the bullpen, but the team is also looking to acquire a bat.

New York has been linked to a catcher, but The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty believes the team could look to add an impact infield bat.

“Last trade deadline, the Yankees were open to upgrades at shortstop,” Kuty wrote. “According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Yankees had at the time talked with the Texas Rangers about Corey Seager.

“It would stand to reason they may be open again to bolstering the position and potentially turning José Caballero and Anthony Volpe into utility types. The Yankees promoted top prospect George Lombard Jr., a shortstop, to Triple A at the end of April. But he’s struggled offensively there, hitting .198 through his first 23 games, and they shouldn’t rush the almost-21-year-old.”

The Yankees have World Series aspirations and should be aggressive before the deadline.