Yankees Legend Makes Honest Statement Amid Aaron Judge Injury News

On Thursday, the New York Yankees are off following a three-game series with the Twins (in Minnesota).

The Yankees took two out of three games from the Twins, but most recently lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday (in 13 innings).

The biggest concern from the loss was that three-time MVP Aaron Judge left in the 6th inning with an injury.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Wednesday): “Aaron Boone said he was made aware of Aaron Judge’s lower leg issue just before he came out (Boone noticed Judge hobbling in RF in the 5th). Judge said he first felt something in the first inning today. Judge is getting treatment. TBD on testing. With an off day tomorrow, the #Yankees will see how he responds.”

Yankees Legend Makes Statement Amid Judge Injury

On Thursday, Yankees legend David Cone did an interview with Brandon Tierney of BT Unleashed.

He spoke about Judge.

Cone: “I’m concerned. He needs the at-bats… Lower-leg issue, calf. We just don’t know. We don’t know till we know in terms of how severe it is. Is he going to get any more at-bats before the end of the regular season? It’s a real question mark right now.”

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Looking At Judge

Judge had just returned from the injured list last week.

He had been out since May 31.

Right now, the three-time MVP is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games.

The 34-year-old is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Following the Twins, the Yankees will now open up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night in Phoenix.