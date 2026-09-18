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David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Cutting 5-Year Player

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ST PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: David Cone formally of the New York Yankees gets interviewed during pregame before the Tampa Bay Rays play against the New York Yankees on September 27, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in action to start a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

That said, the Yankees took two out of three games in the series.

During the series, the Yankees announced the news that they had designated Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 16: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list. • Designated INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.”

David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Cutting Cabrera

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the news, former Yankees star David Cone sent out a heartfelt post that had over 5,000 likes.

He wrote: “Oswaldo Cabrera is one of the finest people that I have ever met in this game. I wish him all the best and will forever root for him!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tinydecks: “My favorite player, I’m crushed to see him go.”

@Amb4JC: “All the best to you Oswaldo. Anyone that loves the Yankees is a big fan of you.”

@JoseChalas12: “Hard to believe. You’d think Oswaldo was going to be a Utility guy forever with the Yankees. Let us all root for him !!”

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@chris_mom: “Thank you David. I’ve always loved Oswaldo and feel horrible the Yankees let him go. There had to be another option.”

@whited38505: “Same Coney, I’m gonna mis him! Something about him just makes you wanna smile 😭”

@JTD_23: “Could not have said it better. #RepBX”

GettyOswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on April 09, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. 

@MarianneFreitez: “Thank you! 🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 He is a great guy, disciplined, very hardworking and much loved by the most difficult fans in the world.”

@rattlehum: “Kid had so much ❤️ in the game”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Cutting 5-Year Player

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