David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Cutting 5-Year Player

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in action to start a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

That said, the Yankees took two out of three games in the series.

During the series, the Yankees announced the news that they had designated Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on September 16: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt (#36) from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list. • Designated INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment.”

David Cone Reacts To New York Yankees Cutting Cabrera

After the news, former Yankees star David Cone sent out a heartfelt post that had over 5,000 likes.

He wrote: “Oswaldo Cabrera is one of the finest people that I have ever met in this game. I wish him all the best and will forever root for him!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@tinydecks: “My favorite player, I’m crushed to see him go.”

@Amb4JC: “All the best to you Oswaldo. Anyone that loves the Yankees is a big fan of you.”

@JoseChalas12: “Hard to believe. You’d think Oswaldo was going to be a Utility guy forever with the Yankees. Let us all root for him !!”

@chris_mom: “Thank you David. I’ve always loved Oswaldo and feel horrible the Yankees let him go. There had to be another option.”

@whited38505: “Same Coney, I’m gonna mis him! Something about him just makes you wanna smile 😭”

@JTD_23: “Could not have said it better. #RepBX”

@MarianneFreitez: “Thank you! 🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 He is a great guy, disciplined, very hardworking and much loved by the most difficult fans in the world.”

@rattlehum: “Kid had so much ❤️ in the game”