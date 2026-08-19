New York Yankees Legend David Cone Reacts To Heartbreaking News

This past week, the heartbreaking news that Tommy John had passed away was announced.

John had an excellent 26-year career that saw him make four MLB All-Star Games.

Yahoo Sports wrote (on August 16): “Legendary MLB pitcher Tommy John has died at the age of 83, his agent Mike Maguire announced in a statement. John pitched in the majors for 26 seasons and is the namesake of “Tommy John Surgery,” which has become a common corrective elbow procedure that has helped continue the careers of countless pitchers and athletes across all sports.”

One person to react to the news was David Cone (via YES Network).

Reporter: “David, the name Tommy John, legendary in baseball and in the world of medicine, of course. His courage in undergoing experimental surgery would end up saving and enabling the careers of countless after him. What did Tommy John mean to you?”

Cone: “Well, Tommy John just meant to me a guy who just persevered, a real trailblazer in terms of going through the first Tommy John surgery and coming back from that and winning actually more games and having a better career post-surgery than he did pre-surgery. So, for me, Tommy John was a Hall of Famer. I mean, I know a lot of people are coming out now and saying what a shame it is that he didn’t get in the Hall of Fame while he was still alive. I mean, it’s the Hall of Fame, and there’s nothing more famous than the name Tommy John. Obviously, Babe Ruth. You go through the history of the game, and there’s some certain names that jump out at you. Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio. Well, Tommy John had one of those names, and to me, that means something for the Hall of Fame, and not to mention that he won 288 games and was extremely durable after his original Tommy John surgery.”

Looking At John

John played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics.

He went 288-231 with a 3.34 ERA in 760 games (700 starts).

The MLB wrote (on August 16): “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy John, a veteran of 26 MLB seasons who helped revolutionize recovery from pitching injuries in the 1970s. John broke in with Cleveland as a 20-year-old in 1963 and made his last appearance for the Yankees at age 46 in 1989, also pitching for the White Sox, Dodgers, Angels, and Athletics. The left-hander won 288 games, made 4 All-Star teams and anchored 3 pennant-winning teams, while twice finishing as a runner-up for the Cy Young Award. His 700 games started rank 8th on the all-time list. After John injured his elbow in 1974, he received the first ulnar collateral ligament replacement surgery from Dr. Frank Jobe. John returned to pitch in 1976, then won 20 games three times in four years from 1977-80. He would go on to pitch 14 of his 26 seasons after the procedure that is now known as Tommy John Surgery, a measure that has helped extend pitching careers in the more than half a century since it was first performed. He was 83.”