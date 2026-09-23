Congratulations Pour In for Yankees’ Carlos Rodon After Latest Announcement

The New York Yankees have already clinched an MLB postseason spot, and despite all the injuries they’ve endured this year, they’re on track to finish the regular season with the second-best record in the American League.

In large part, their success stems from a pitching staff anchored by Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, and Will Warren, who have headlined a starting rotation with an MLB-best 3.24 ERA.

Rodon Featured in Announcement on Wednesday

Off the field, the MLBPA announced Wednesday afternoon that Rodon had earned a prestigious honor.

Rodon, who is well-known for his charitable work alongside his wife, Ashley, earned the Players Trust’s Most Valuable Philanthropist award for September.

With the honor, he received a $10,000 grant for the Carlos Rodon Foundation. He runs the foundation to help couples facing infertility, pregnancy loss, and the financial hurdles that come with the process.

“Congratulations to Carlos Rodon, who was named the Players Trust Most Valuable Philanthropist for September! The @Yankees pitcher was awarded a $10,000 grant for the Carlos Rodón Foundation as part of the honor,” the MLBPA wrote in a post.

Congratulations to Carlos Rodón, who was named the Players Trust Most Valuable Philanthropist for September! The @Yankees pitcher was awarded a $10,000 grant for the Carlos Rodón Foundation as part of the honor. The Players Trust’s MVP award is presented six times during the… pic.twitter.com/KWxD6m7kZx — MLBPA (@MLBPA) September 23, 2026

Rodon’s Statement on Receiving the Honor

After receiving the prestigious honor from the MLBPA, Rodón released a statement.

“After going through our fertility journey and our struggles with having children. Ashley and I decided to start the Carlos Rodon Foundation so we could help couples struggling with the same issues. I want to thank the Players Trust for honoring me and my family with this award,” Rodon said via the MLBPA. “The amount you are giving us and the award speaks for itself.”

Baseball Fans React on Social Media

As expected, baseball fans had plenty of praise for the Yankees star after the announcement.

“Appreciate you and your wife giving back and being good people,” a fan said.

“Congrats to Carlos,” another person wrote.

Someone else added, “Great job Carlos and family! Great job NY Yankees!”

“That’s an amazing cause. Congratulations,” one more fan commented.