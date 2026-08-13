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Congratulations Pour In for Paul Goldschmidt After Yankees Announcement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are wrapping up there three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

However, before the game, the team took a moment in front the crowd at Yankee Stadium to honor veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was not in the starting lineup Thursday, for being announced as the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award winner for the organization.

The news was announced last week, however, this was the first time it was acknowledged in front of the fanbase as Goldschmidt received a plaque.

What is the Heart and Hustle Award?

The Heart and Hustle Award was created in 2005 by the MLB Players Alumni Association. Each team gives the award annually to one player who exemplifies a strong passion for baseball and “best embodies the value, spirit, and traditions of the game on and off the field.”

Goldschmidt has received the team-level honor five times throughout his career. However, he has won the league-wide award just once, taking home the honor in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

This marks the second consecutive year Goldschmidt has received the honor with the Yankees. He also won it twice with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and 2018.

Yankees Fans Congratulate Goldschmidt

Congratulations poured in for the veteran slugger after the Yankees honored him Thursday afternoon.

“Winning a hustle award in year 15 while half the league jogs out routine grounders is the most Goldy thing ever. Is he the most respected player in baseball right now, and if not who beats him?” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Congratulations Goldy, well deserved.”

Another person wrote, “Congratulations Goldy!”

“IM SO PROUD OF HIM,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Congrats, unc.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Congratulations Pour In for Paul Goldschmidt After Yankees Announcement

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