Congratulations Pour In for Paul Goldschmidt After Yankees Announcement

The New York Yankees are wrapping up there three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

However, before the game, the team took a moment in front the crowd at Yankee Stadium to honor veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was not in the starting lineup Thursday, for being announced as the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award winner for the organization.

The news was announced last week, however, this was the first time it was acknowledged in front of the fanbase as Goldschmidt received a plaque.

Congratulations to Paul Goldschmidt — our 2026 @MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award winner! No one better embodies the spirit and traditions of the game than Goldy 💙🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QxTScVg68 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2026

What is the Heart and Hustle Award?

The Heart and Hustle Award was created in 2005 by the MLB Players Alumni Association. Each team gives the award annually to one player who exemplifies a strong passion for baseball and “best embodies the value, spirit, and traditions of the game on and off the field.”

Goldschmidt has received the team-level honor five times throughout his career. However, he has won the league-wide award just once, taking home the honor in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

This marks the second consecutive year Goldschmidt has received the honor with the Yankees. He also won it twice with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and 2018.

Yankees Fans Congratulate Goldschmidt

Congratulations poured in for the veteran slugger after the Yankees honored him Thursday afternoon.

“Winning a hustle award in year 15 while half the league jogs out routine grounders is the most Goldy thing ever. Is he the most respected player in baseball right now, and if not who beats him?” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Congratulations Goldy, well deserved.”

Another person wrote, “Congratulations Goldy!”

“IM SO PROUD OF HIM,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Congrats, unc.”