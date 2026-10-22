Congratulations Pour In for Yankees’ Cody Bellinger After Latest Announcement

The New York Yankees‘ season ended just over two weeks ago when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They now enter an offseason with several questions to answer about their roster.

However, one player all but certain to return to New York in 2027 is All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger, who signed a five-year, $162.5 million extension with the team in 2025.

Yankees Make Bellinger Announcement

On Thursday, New York announced on social media that Bellinger had won his third Sports Info Solutions Fielding Bible Award, recognizing him as the top defensive left fielder in MLB during the 2026 season.

Via Yankees on X: “Congratulations to Cody Bellinger on winning his third @SportsInfo_SIS Fielding Bible Award! The honor recognizes Belli as the top defensive left fielder in baseball.”

Congratulations to Cody Bellinger on winning his third @SportsInfo_SIS Fielding Bible Award! The honor recognizes Belli as the top defensive left fielder in baseball 👏 https://t.co/EqqlOwfMge — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 22, 2026

Congratulations Pour In for Bellinger

Yankees fans reacted to Bellinger receiving the prestigious honor after a strong 2026 campaign.

“Congrats belli,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Three of them. That’s a lot of runs he’s taken off the board out there. Congrats, Belli.”

“Congratulations!!! Much deserved!!!” another fan shared.

Another person wrote, “I miss him. I miss baseball.”

“MY CODYYYYYYYYY,” one more fan commented.

Bellinger Speaks About 2026 Season

While Bellinger put together a strong season for the 10-year veteran and three-time All-Star, he also reflected on New York falling short in the postseason once again.

“I think that we all believed in each other here,” Bellinger said after the ALDS loss to the Rays. “I thought we had great talent. We just couldn’t pull it out. It’s frustrating. Obviously for myself, I needed to be better as well. This is a terrible feeling.

“Had a lot of young kids come out, but there’s some guys in here – Goldy – wanted to do for it for guys like him who came and meant so much to this team.,” he added. “Wanted to come out and do it for everyone in this locker room. We just couldn’t get it done.”

Bellinger appeared in 132 games for New York this season, hitting .264 in 496 at-bats with 73 runs, 131 hits, 17 home runs and 73 RBIs. He also posted a .429 slugging percentage and a .768 OPS.