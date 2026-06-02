Yankees Connected to Former Red Sox Catcher to Replace Austin Wells

The New York Yankees could look to bring in a former Boston Red Sox player to help fill a major need.

New York is one of the top teams in baseball, but the Yankees have a clear need in the bullpen and at catcher, especially with Austin Wells struggling. Wells has struggled offensively, and MLB analyst Devon Platana of SI urges the team to pursue a trade for Christian Vazquez.

“The Yankees will likely look for a right-handed catcher to replace either Austin Wells or J.C. Escarra before the trade deadline,” Platana wrote. “Circling back to the Astros, Christian Vázquez and his experience certainly stand out. The former Red Sox backstop has played well despite splitting time with Yainer Diaz behind home plate, notching four HRs, 17 RBIs, nine walks and a .257/.318/.416 slash line across 34 games (101 at-bats).

“Even if it wouldn’t be easy to maintain that production full-time, it still puts Vázquez on pace for a 19-HR, 81-RBI performance during a 162-game season. Not bad for an aging catcher who’s about to turn 36 years old in August. Trading for Vázquez won’t guarantee a World Series win, but he’s still a clear-cut upgrade over the Yankees’ current catchers. New York wouldn’t even have to break the bank to acquire him, as he’s in rental territory and will become an unrestricted free agent this winter.”

Vazquez is a two-time World Series champion, so he knows what it takes to win and would add some more leadership to the clubhouse. He’s also an offensive upgrade over Wells, but plays well defensively, which is a plus.

Catcher a Need for Yankees

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees have a clear need for catching help.

Yankees insider Brendan Kuty of The Athletic named catcher the team’s second biggest need besides the bullpen, and MLB execs agreed with him.

“All three evaluators suspected the Yankees would use the time before the deadline to search for a right-handed hitting catcher — likely to pair with starter Austin Wells. That’s despite the difficulty of trying to add in midseason a catcher who would have to learn a whole new pitching staff,” Kuty wrote.

Kuty, meanwhile, also brought up Vazquez as a potential trade candidate for the Yankees.

“Righty-hitting catchers figure to be in short supply at the deadline. Would the Houston Astros be willing to part with Christian Vázquez? At 35 years old, he likely would be able to handle the transition to a new staff.”

Vazquez is hitting 246 with 4 home runs and 17 RBIs with the Astros this season.

Aaron Boone Comments on Wells’ Struggles

Wells was a key offensive player for New York last season, but he has struggled this year.

With Wells struggling, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes Wells is trying to go opposite field which is an issue.

“I feel like he’s making a conscious effort to go the other way so much,” Boone said. “When that happens, sometimes you end up waiting, and you don’t get started, you don’t make your move. … From my eye, and sometimes it gets easier from the side or whatever, I feel like it’s as simple as that.

“I feel like if he gets started and gets on time, he’s got the ability to be impactful. That’s my expectation and hopefully he can string some at-bats together where he starts to feel that and he can take off.”

Wells is hitting .178 with 4 home runs and 7 RBIs this season.