Yankees ‘Involved’ With Signing Projected $210 Million All-Star: Report

The Yankees are coming off a spot in the 2024 World Series, an impressive run considering some soft spots in their rotation, many soft spots in their lineup and week-old banana soft spots in their bullpen. The priority is Juan Soto, but regardless of how things pan out with him, Yankees GM Brian Cashman will address other areas.

They’re expected to add a starter and perhaps deal of one of their bottom-of-the-rotation guys, with Marcus Stroman being the most likely option for a deal. But how aggressive they are in rounding out the starting staff could, indeed, depend on how the bidding for Soto shakes out—not just his total contract but how much payment the Yankees may be able to defer.

They’re at least keeping up with the top names on the MLB market. The Yankees showed interest in Blake Snell last offseason before he landed with the Giants, and that figures to be the case again. According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, they could be looking at an ace option closer to home: the Orioles’ Corbin Burnes.

Corbin Burnes is Ace Material

Burnes has been an All-Star four years running, and put up a record of 15-9 last season, with an ERA of 2.92. He’s been a workhorse, going at least 32 starts for each of the last three years and putting up a career 1.063 WHIP in seven seasons. There is some concern about his falling strikeout rate—he was down to 8.4 Ks per nine innings last year, the fifth straight drop for Burnes—but there is no question about his ace capabilities.

Heyman predicts him to land a seven-year, $210 million deal, and says the Yankees will be “involved.”

He wrote: “One of the most consistent, durable starters around. He didn’t pitch for strikeouts this year but was just as effective. The Orioles will try to keep him, but it will probably be hard with at least the Yankees, Mets and other big teams involved. All the high-revenue AL East teams plus the Giants and Dodgers are expected to play for the southern California product. $210 million, 7 years.”

Yankees Have Pitching Depth, but Could Upgrade

The Yankees have already committed to bringing back ace Gerrit Cole for next season, but it would make sense for them to seek out a stronger 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation. The hope was that Carlos Rodon would be the No. 2 in that combo, and while he was solid last year, he’s a mid-rotation pitcher at this point.

Luis Gil has certainly earned a rotation spot, but there’s some fear that last season’s 15-7 showing may have been a fluke. Clarke Schmidt, hopefully healthy, figures to be a solid mid-rotation option. Stroman and Nestor Cortes could be trade options.

Burnes is the top pitcher on the market, but Max Fried, Snell, Jack Flaherty and Sean Manaea are also in Heyman’s Top 10, and all have Yankees links.