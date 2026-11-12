Corey Seager a Potential Option for Yankees at 3rd Base

The New York Yankees are looking for ways to improve their roster after another disappointing season. Despite finishing the regular season 93-68, the Yankees were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

The team fell short in every area in the playoffs, leading to a sweep. One of their biggest issues all season was Aaron Judge’s health. He was one of the best hitters in baseball at the start of the season but then missed three months with a right rib fracture. He returned for a week in September, then suffered a calf strain that forced him to miss the entire postseason.

The Yankees quickly realized they could use another impact bat, especially when Judge is not in the lineup. That is why they’ll likely be active in free agency and on the trade market this offseason. One player the Yankees are expected to pursue is Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

Like Judge, Seager is often injured but very productive when on the field. Last season for the Rangers, he batted .227 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs across 102 games. Seager still has five years and about $157 million remaining on his contract, and the Yankees would have to be comfortable with that.

However, his left-handed swing would do wonders at Yankee Stadium, and he could even post a career-high in home runs. One issue that arises with Seager is where he would play in New York.

Seager Potential Position Change

According to MLB Network and analyst Jon Heyman, the Yankees could acquire Seager and play him at third base.

Heyman said, “For me, the Yankees are a fit…the way they think about it is to have Seager play third base; he’s an excellent defender, he’s got great hands, he’s got a good arm. I think they think he could make the transition.”

The Yankees haven’t gotten the third-base production they hoped for in previous years. Last season, Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario played third, and together they produced -0.2 WAR.

For comparison, Seager had 3.1 WAR last season in just 102 games. Even though he’ll be 33 next season, he is the type of player the Yankees would take a chance on. It will be interesting to see what happens with Seager. The Rangers are expected to move him, but finding the right package in return will be important.

New York could offer plenty of prospects for the five-time All-Star. However, they will likely not want to trade too much for an injury-prone player with a massive contract.