Corey Seager Issued Yankees Message Amid Uncertain Rangers Future

The New York Yankees could make sense for the Texas Rangers‘ Corey Seager if his time in the Lone Star State does end. On Nov. 10, MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry reported that the Rangers are open-minded about trading some of their high-priced veteran players.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean Texas is actively looking to trade veteran players like Seager, but one former MLB player issued a potential destination for the shortstop that would make sense.

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar stated that he would like to see Seager suit up for the New York Yankees.

“I think the Corey Seager thing is extremely interesting,” Pillar said during a Nov. 13 appearance on “Foul Territory.” “For a long time, it was always rumored that he would be such a fit in New York.

“He just kind of looks like a guy who belongs in pinstripes, and maybe he follows suit and does what A-Rod did in the latter part of his career and is willing to change positions. I think that’s the biggest question: Is he willing to change positions?”

Seager had a challenging 2026 season from a health and production perspective, as the veteran infielder had a .227 batting average with 87 hits, 20 homers, 51 RBIs, and 57 runs scored in 102 games, per StatMuse.

Corey Seager Would Take Financial Hit Playing in New York

Pillar also noted that heading to New York is a financial punch, especially going from a state like Texas, where players aren’t paying taxes. So along with what goes on the field, Seager will have to account for the off-the-field stuff too.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when you sign a long-term deal in the state of Texas and you’re not paying taxes,” Pillar added. “Then you’re asked to pick up and move and go to New York and pay those taxes. I’m sure there are some creative things they could do on the back end to make it work out for him.

“But obviously, he holds the keys to what he wants to do, having a no-trade clause. It would be an interesting idea if he were willing to, one, go to New York, but also change positions.”

Jake Peavy Also Could See Corey Seager With Yankees

Meanwhile, Pillar isn’t alone in thinking that Seager would make sense for the Yankees, as former MLB pitcher Jake Peavy also believes the veteran makes sense for New York.

“So that’s the tricky part of this situation,” Peavy said during a Nov. 13 appearance on MLB Network. “For me, any team serious about it that can take on the payroll of these three guys, if you think of them in the free-agent market, would command everyone’s attention.

“You’re talking about two guys with No. 1 potential, aging a bit but still as good as ever, and then Corey Seager is a difference-maker. If he gets hot, he wins you the World Series, as he helped do in 2023. You put him in that ballpark left-handed, and he could win the MVP next year.”

It will be interesting to see if Seager has any interest in living or playing in New York, as he controls his destiny should the Rangers decide to trade him.