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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Injury

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after coming out of the game during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the San Diego Padres.

They will have the day off on Monday following a six-game road trip.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of the game, a former Yankees star (Nestor Cortes) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Cortes wrote: “Pool day with my love. I’m blessed with the person you have become specially when it comes to our little one. We are lucky to have you.”

There were over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Giancarlo Stanton was among the people to like his post.

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Cortes is currently with the Philadelphia Phillies after signing with the team as a free agent last month.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.”

That said, he has yet to appear in a game for the Phillies.

He is on the injured list.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Injury

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