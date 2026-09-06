Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Injury

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the San Diego Padres.

They will have the day off on Monday following a six-game road trip.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Ahead of the game, a former Yankees star (Nestor Cortes) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Cortes wrote: “Pool day with my love. I’m blessed with the person you have become specially when it comes to our little one. We are lucky to have you.”

There were over 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Giancarlo Stanton was among the people to like his post.

Cortes is currently with the Philadelphia Phillies after signing with the team as a free agent last month.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.”

That said, he has yet to appear in a game for the Phillies.

He is on the injured list.