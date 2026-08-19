LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after coming out of the game during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Former Yankees All-Star Signing With New TeamAhead of Wednesday’s game, Robert Murray of FanSided reported the news that a former Yankees […]
Former New York Yankees All-Star Signing With New MLB Team