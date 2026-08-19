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Former New York Yankees All-Star Signing With New MLB Team

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.

Former Yankees All-Star Signing With New Team

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after the final out of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Robert Murray of FanSided reported the news that a former Yankees All-Star is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Murray wrote: “Sources: Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract.”

Social Media Reacts To Cortes News

GettyNestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees reacts after coming out of the game during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees All-Star Signing With New MLB Team

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