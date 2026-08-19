Former New York Yankees All-Star Signing With New MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles in Maryland.

They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.

Former Yankees All-Star Signing With New Team

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Robert Murray of FanSided reported the news that a former Yankees All-Star is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Murray wrote: “Sources: Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract.”

Social Media Reacts To Cortes News