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New York Yankees Could Lose 10-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros (also at home).

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday.

New York Yankees Could Lose 10-Year MLB Player

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees have been a team in need of catching depth this season.

Earlier this month, they signed veteran Mitch Garver to a Minor League deal.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on August 7): “Heard from multiple sources that the #Yankees have signed catcher Mitch Garver to a minor league deal. He’s a right-handed hitter, though he’s had poor numbers against lefties (and overall) this season. Recently released by SEA, he previously worked with Yanks catching director Tanner Swanson in Minnesota.”

There is also an opt out in his deal.

@tlschwerz wrote (on August 7): “Source: Catcher Mitch Garver has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. Will report to @swbrailriders and has an opt out later this month.”

It’s possible that the Yankees could lose him from their organization as soon as this weekend.

The 2023 World Series Champion has yet to be called up from Triple-A.

He appeared in 50 games for the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

Social Media Reacts To Potential Garver Opt Out

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals with his teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of the interleague game at Target Field on September 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@NYY_Prospects: “Mitch Garver reportedly has an opt-out for tomorrow. Seems like we’ll know the answer for the team’s backup catcher heading into this weekend’s series.”

@madeindefiance: “Batting .179 with a .538 OPS in Scranton. I think I’d pass and stick with Sanchez.”

@CowboyGrish: “It’d be a good time to see what he’s got with all these lefties for Boston.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Could Lose 10-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

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