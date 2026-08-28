New York Yankees Could Lose 10-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Houston Astros (also at home).

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday.

New York Yankees Could Lose 10-Year MLB Player

The Yankees have been a team in need of catching depth this season.

Earlier this month, they signed veteran Mitch Garver to a Minor League deal.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on August 7): “Heard from multiple sources that the #Yankees have signed catcher Mitch Garver to a minor league deal. He’s a right-handed hitter, though he’s had poor numbers against lefties (and overall) this season. Recently released by SEA, he previously worked with Yanks catching director Tanner Swanson in Minnesota.”

There is also an opt out in his deal.

@tlschwerz wrote (on August 7): “Source: Catcher Mitch Garver has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. Will report to @swbrailriders and has an opt out later this month.”

It’s possible that the Yankees could lose him from their organization as soon as this weekend.

The 2023 World Series Champion has yet to be called up from Triple-A.

He appeared in 50 games for the Seattle Mariners earlier this season.

Social Media Reacts To Potential Garver Opt Out

@NYY_Prospects: “Mitch Garver reportedly has an opt-out for tomorrow. Seems like we’ll know the answer for the team’s backup catcher heading into this weekend’s series.”

@madeindefiance: “Batting .179 with a .538 OPS in Scranton. I think I’d pass and stick with Sanchez.”

@CowboyGrish: “It’d be a good time to see what he’s got with all these lefties for Boston.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-58 record in 133 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.