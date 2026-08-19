Yankees Make Crucial Austin Wells Decision During Orioles Series

The New York Yankees have been highly inconsistent in recent times, but with a lineup that remains star studded despite their absences, the organization remain optimistic heading into the final stretch of the season.

With a record of 70-55, the Yankees are truly entrenched in the American League Wild Card race, and if the team can get healthy and finish the year strong, they’ll head into the post-season confident in a potential World Series run. Now, ahead of game two in another critical series against an AL East division rival in the Baltimore Orioles, the team have made an announcement on talented catcher Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Remains in the Yankees Lineup

While the Yankees came away winners in game one against the Orioles, they managed just three runs on five hits, and with the team still missing some of their biggest bats, they’ve struggled to find that offensive consistency.

Ahead of game two, many changes were expected to the lineup as the team still strive to strike a perfect balance in their lineup, and now, we know that Austin Wells will be remaining in the lineup, hitting 9th after being removed in game one against the Orioles as he hopes himself to find some consistent success.

Unfortunately, whether it’s Wells or Ali Sanchez, the Yankees haven’t found any consistent offensive production behind the plate this season, and with the rest of the lineup struggling lately, it’s become even more clear just how big a hole the catcher position is for the Yankees in 2026. For Wells, the struggles are even more disappointing after his 2025 campaign that saw him hit a career high 21 home runs, as he just hasn’t been able to find any consistency this season whether it be hitting for power or for average, as he has failed to step up when the team need him the most.

Can the Yankees Rely on Their Catching Down the Stretch?

In game one of the series, the Yankees allowed Wells just two plate appearances before he was replaced, with Ahmed Rosario getting a pinch hit opportunity before Sanchez came into replace Wells, and that has become a major theme as of late, with neither catcher providing enough to complete a game and hit regardless of the pitcher on the mound.

While Sanchez is a reliable catcher, he doesn’t have the offensive upside that Wells has, so over the next six weeks heading into the post-season, the Yankees desperately need to find a way to get Wells going, because if they don’t, the catcher spot will be a black hole heading into some tough playoff series.

Only time will tell if that happens, but right now New York are clearly giving Wells every opportunity to thrive in the bottom of the lineup, but if he can’t find his swing down the stretch, expect them to be very aggressive in the off-season as they pursue an upgrade.