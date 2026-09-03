Injured New York Yankees Star Makes Heartfelt Post Before Padres Series

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Yankees took two out of three games in the series.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “The #Yankees, after losing the first game of their west coast road trip in sloppy fashion, bounce back to take 2/3 from the #Angels. A five-run 10th inning secured the rubber match, a 6-3 victory.”

Injured Yankees Star Makes Heartfelt Post

During their series with the Angels (on Wednesday), Fernando Cruz sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

There were over 5,000 likes on his post in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Grateful for every day of this journey, filled with incredible experiences and living testimonies that when we put God first in our lives, everything is possible. Today, September 2nd, I celebrate 4 years of service in Major League Baseball. I never take this date for granted, because on this day I fulfilled the dream I had as a little boy: becoming a Major Leaguer. I celebrate it because I am living proof that obedience brings blessings, and that God’s plans are always greater than our own. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, and especially to my wonderful wife, my best friend, and the person I love most in this world, and to my children, who are my greatest motivation, my pride, and one of the reasons I give my best every single day. ❤️ 4 years and counting… ⚾️🙏🏼”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first three years of his career pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

Right now, the 36-year-old is 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games.

That said, Cruz recently suffered an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Imaging performed on Aug. 26 revealed partial tear of right UCL. Is seeking a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister, but surgery is on the table. No decision made as of Aug. 30.”