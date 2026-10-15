Injured New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Last week, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They were swept (and lost the final game at home by a score of 4-3).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on October 7): “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Injured Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Yankees were without one of their best pitchers during the playoffs, as Fernando Cruz was injured.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Will enter the offseason hoping to avoid surgery. Was examined in September by Dr. Keith Meister, who recommended conservative (non-surgical) treatment.”

On October 15, Cruz sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “1 Corintios 2:9 Things that eye has not seen, nor ear heard, Nor have they entered into the heart of man, They are the things God has prepared for those who love him. My Dad always has the final word and He already spoke. We are on our way to make something historic. The truth always prevails. 1 Corinthians 2:9 Things that the eye did not see, nor hear heard, Nor have they risen in the heart of a man, They are the ones that God has prepared for those who love him.”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@josephromano6: “NEED YOU BACK CRUZ, hope all is healing well”

@josecaballeroglazer: “Can’t wait to see you next year if there’s a season 🥹”

@vicgoytia: “Amén! 🙏”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz has now spent two seasons pitching for the Yankees.

Before getting hurt, he finished the 2026 season going 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games.

Prior to the Yankees, the 36-year-old had spent the first three years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.