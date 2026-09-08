MLB World Reacts As New York Yankees Cut Pitcher Before Rockies Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies will open up a series in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres (in California).

They had the day off on Monday.

MLB World Reacts As New York Yankees Cut Pitcher

On Monday night, the Yankees activated Aaron Judge off the injured list.

They also announced the news that Chase Hampton has been designated for assignment.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list. • Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment.”

Many people reacted to the news about Hampton:

Greg Johnson: “Rough fall for Chase Hampton, who hasn’t been the same pitcher post-TJ. Has an 8.18 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 17 starts. Two years ago, he was arguably the Yankees’ top pitching prospect.”

Cai Rogers: “The part of this that will easily get over looked because of Judge returning, but Chase Hampton being DFA’ed is definitely something of big note…”

@Nick_Scherer89: “Wasn’t Chase Hampton one of those top prospects? Guess another one who didn’t pan out.”

@rationalyankee: “We’re all stoked by the Judge news as we should be. But we all knew Judge was coming back soon. The Chase Hampton DFA is the real news here. Baseball Prospectus ranked Hampton the 53rd best prospect in baseball coming into 2024. MLB.com had him as the Yankees #4 prospect and a potential #2-3 SP. It’s 2026 and he’s no longer in the organization. The injuries have seriously tanked his career and he’s going to have to restart elsewhere more than likely. Goes to show how difficult it is to project future MLB players. Far from an exact science.”

@neverluckybro: “WHY DFA CHASE HAMPTON THO”

@mashmore98: “Unfortunate for Hampton but was probably some time coming here. This isn’t the end for him. Would suspect he clears. Have said a few times, would be a real shame if the injuries completely derail what it was before them.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

They have gone 37-31 in 68 games at home in the Bronx.