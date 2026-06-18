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New York Yankees Champion Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Tribute After Personal Update

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NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Left fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees sits in the dugout before the game against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees took Wednesday night’s game by a score of 10-5.

Yankees Champion Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Tribute

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees hits a double in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during the MLB game on August 12, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Wednesday, former Yankees star Johnny Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Two days ago, we said goodbye to our sweet Luna. ❤️

Luna wasn’t just a pet; she was family. She brought unconditional love, loyalty, comfort, and joy into our lives every single day. Through the years, she was there for so many memories, always by our side and always making life a little better.

The house won’t be the same without her, but we’re incredibly grateful for every moment we had together.

Thank you for all the love, sweet girl. You will always have a place in our hearts.

Forever our Luna. ❤️🐾”

Many people sent love to the former MLB star in the comments:

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “So sorry Johnny and Michelle…. They steal our hearts….🐶❤️”

@salisbury_coin: “Very sorry, Johnny. It’s the most painful loss we ever experience. We will eventually all be with our loved ones for eternity. 🙏♥️”

@nyyhistory: “So sorry for your loss brother ❤️”

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees watches batting practice prior to the start of Game Five of the ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Angel Stadium on October 22, 2009 in Anaheim, California.

@lowellspinners: “Sorry for your loss Johnny ❤️”

@terrizedan: “I’m so sorry to you and @michelle_damon. Luna was awesome and you gave her a beautiful, fun filled life🤍”

@pauljacqueslaroche: “Sorry to hear about Luna, Johnny. You are in my thoughts and prayers brother.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Champion Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Tribute After Personal Update

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