New York Yankees Champion Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Tribute After Personal Update

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Chicago White Sox in the Bronx.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Yankees took Wednesday night’s game by a score of 10-5.

Yankees Champion Johnny Damon Makes Heartfelt Tribute

Also on Wednesday, former Yankees star Johnny Damon made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Two days ago, we said goodbye to our sweet Luna. ❤️

Luna wasn’t just a pet; she was family. She brought unconditional love, loyalty, comfort, and joy into our lives every single day. Through the years, she was there for so many memories, always by our side and always making life a little better.

The house won’t be the same without her, but we’re incredibly grateful for every moment we had together.

Thank you for all the love, sweet girl. You will always have a place in our hearts.

Forever our Luna. ❤️🐾”

Many people sent love to the former MLB star in the comments:

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “So sorry Johnny and Michelle…. They steal our hearts….🐶❤️”

@salisbury_coin: “Very sorry, Johnny. It’s the most painful loss we ever experience. We will eventually all be with our loved ones for eternity. 🙏♥️”

@nyyhistory: “So sorry for your loss brother ❤️”

@lowellspinners: “Sorry for your loss Johnny ❤️”

@terrizedan: “I’m so sorry to you and @michelle_damon. Luna was awesome and you gave her a beautiful, fun filled life🤍”

@pauljacqueslaroche: “Sorry to hear about Luna, Johnny. You are in my thoughts and prayers brother.”