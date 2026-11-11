NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Left fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees stands on second base after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Go for it!!! 👏💃💎🎤”
@tjadams2307: “Great sport Johnny. All of the best Pickleball players are former baseball players. Their hand eye coordination is the difference. Have fun!”
@lamejor3: “Welcome to my Island 🏝️, enjoy”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.Despite consistently making the MLB playoffs, they have only been able to make the World Series one time since 2009 (in 2024).Beloved Yankee World Series Champ Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, a member of the 2009 World Series title team (Johnny Damon) […]
Beloved New York Yankees World Series Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post