Beloved New York Yankees World Series Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

Despite consistently making the MLB playoffs, they have only been able to make the World Series one time since 2009 (in 2024).

Beloved Yankee World Series Champ Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, a member of the 2009 World Series title team (Johnny Damon) made a heartfelt post.

He wrote: “Traded the bat for a paddle. Always happy to support a good cause with Rain & Rose!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@heartpaw25: “Have a great time!!”

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Go for it!!! 👏💃💎🎤”

@tjadams2307: “Great sport Johnny. All of the best Pickleball players are former baseball players. Their hand eye coordination is the difference. Have fun!”

@lamejor3: “Welcome to my Island 🏝️, enjoy”