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Beloved New York Yankees World Series Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Left fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees stands on second base after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

Despite consistently making the MLB playoffs, they have only been able to make the World Series one time since 2009 (in 2024).

Beloved Yankee World Series Champ Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees warms up at batting practice prior to Game One of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 7, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, a member of the 2009 World Series title team (Johnny Damon) made a heartfelt post.

He wrote: “Traded the bat for a paddle. Always happy to support a good cause with Rain & Rose!”

Comments On His Post

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees bats against the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@heartpaw25: “Have a great time!!”

@worth_the_price_of_admission: “Go for it!!! 👏💃💎🎤”

@tjadams2307: “Great sport Johnny. All of the best Pickleball players are former baseball players. Their hand eye coordination is the difference. Have fun!”

GettyJohnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees runs to first base against the Minnesota Twins during their game on July 2, 2007 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx Borough of New York City.

@lamejor3: “Welcome to my Island 🏝️, enjoy”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved New York Yankees World Series Champion Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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