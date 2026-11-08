New York Yankees Owing $23 Million to 2x All-Star Could be Bad News

The New York Yankees are working on a trade with the San Diego Padres involving first baseman Ben Rice. No deal has come together yet because of New York’s demands.

The front office wants infielder Rosman Verdugo to be included in the deal, but San Diego isn’t particularly keen on that, per Jon Heyman.

The talks come just days after another major franchise decision. That decision could shape their 2027 pitching staff.

New York Yankees Could Owe $23 Million to 2x All-Star

The Yankees extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to closer David Bednar on Monday. The 32-year-old has until Nov. 17 to accept or reject it. He has not accepted yet.

Bednar is a two-time All-Star who earned the honor in 2022 and 2023. Since the Yankees acquired him from Pittsburgh in July 2025, Bednar has a 2.39 ERA and 45 saves.

The Yankees owe Bednar that money only if he accepts. However, there’s one caveat. A similar deal did not go well for management in the past.

New York Post reporter Joel Sherman reports the Yankees kept adding money and years mid-contract for Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton. That spending went badly.

Chapman signed a five-year, $86 million contract before the 2017 season. In November 2019, he could have opted out of the final two years and $30 million. The Yankees instead added the 2022 season at $18 million.

Chapman posted a 4.46 ERA in 2022. The Yankees left him off their Division Series roster after he skipped a mandatory workout.

Britton signed a three-year, $39 million deal before the 2019 season. It included a $14 million club option for 2022. The Yankees exercised that option in October 2020, a year early, to block an opt-out. That locked in a fourth year and raised the total to $53 million.

Britton had elbow reconstruction surgery in September 2021 and did not return until September 2022.

Yankees Dealt More Bad News

The Yankees also lost a big piece behind the scenes. ESPN reported Friday that the Seattle Mariners are hiring Tanner Swanson as their bench coach.

Swanson serves as the Yankees’ Major League field coordinator and director of catching.

The Yankees’ catchers easily led MLB in framing stats during Swanson’s seven seasons.

He also helped develop catcher Austin Wells, a 2026 Gold Glove finalist. The 27-year-old has credited Swanson for the defensive side of his game.

It remains to be seen how the catcher fares without him.