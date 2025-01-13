Yankees Predicted to Reunite With 16-Year Veteran for $10 Million

The New York Yankees look to have one of the better bullpens in Major League Baseball as constructed. While the unit is expected to be elite, there’s no such thing as having enough pitching. Injuries happen, and contending teams like the Yankees need guys to come in at any given moment in the regular season and eat innings.

If the Yankees want another reliever this winter, adding a veteran for a cheap price seems to be the logical thing to do with their current payroll. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Yankees will do just that, predicting them to sign right-hander David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million deal. “David Robertson isn’t simply going to do what his agent tells him. Because he has no agent. He indeed represents himself. And when he was a free agent last winter, he was unambiguous that he signed with the Texas Rangers in part because they had just won the World Series.

“As this year will be Robertson’s age-40 season, it stands to reason that his desire to go out with a bang has only strengthened. And you have to admit, him returning to the Yankees would be a heck of a way for him to give it a shot,” Rymer wrote on January 10.

Are the Yankees Looking for Relief Help?

It wouldn’t be too surprising if the New York Yankees didn’t add another piece to their bullpen this offseason.

The prices of some relievers could be way out of their budget, and with other needs, that money could be better spent elsewhere.

Despite that, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Yankees “could dabble” in the relief market when the prices start to come down.

“When the contract demands for relief pitching drop, the Yankees could dabble there, too,” Passan wrote on January 6.

Yankees Viewed as Top Fit for Robertson

Robertson was a member of the New York Yankees 2009 World Series team and was excellent during that run, posting a 0.00 ERA in 5 1/3 innings.

Entering his 17th season, he isn’t the same caliber arm that he once was, but he’s still been an above-average reliever, finishing with a 3.00 ERA a campaign ago.

Given his likely cheap price on the free agency market, a reunion where it all started could make sense for both sides.

Eric Treuden of Just Baseball named the Yankees a top landing spot for the veteran, citing the picture-perfect ending to his career that started in New York.

“Per Roster Resource’s projected Opening Day bullpen for the Yankees, every single pitcher outside of Ian Hamilton (9.8) and JT Brubaker (N/A) finished the 2024 season with over 10 strikeouts per nine innings. It’s clear the type of ‘pen the Yankees are looking to assemble for the coming season, so why not bring Robertson back to where it all began?

“Everybody’s a sucker for a good sports reunion, and the Bronx is where Robertson initially rose to fame as the Yankees’ oft-used setup man (and eventual closer) from 2008 to 2014 and then again in 2017 and ’18. He’s bounced around a ton in recent years, but ending his storied career where it all began feels perfect,” Treuden wrote on January 10.

Not only would Robertson be a nice story, but the Yankees would welcome him to their bullpen.