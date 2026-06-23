NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: J.D. Davis #38 of the New York Yankees in action against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
In 2019 (with the Mets), Davis batted .307 with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs.
GettyJ.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets looks to his team after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Following the Mets, Davis had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.
The 33-year-old appeared in seven games for the Yankees during the 2024 season.
Over 645 career games (and nine MLB seasons), Davis is batting .257 with 486 hits, 72 home runs, 221 RBIs, 246 runs and seven stolen bases.
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GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: J.D. Davis #7 of the San Francisco Giants reacts as he rounds the bases after he hit a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on September 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.They lost Monday’s series opener by a score of 5-3.Recent Yankees Player Signs With New TeamAlso on Monday, news came out that a former Yankees player had signed with a new team.J.D. Davis has signed with the Kansas City […]
Recent New York Yankees Player And 9-Year MLB Vet Signs With New Team