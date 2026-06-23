Recent New York Yankees Player And 9-Year MLB Vet Signs With New Team

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

They lost Monday’s series opener by a score of 5-3.

Recent Yankees Player Signs With New Team

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Yankees player had signed with a new team.

J.D. Davis has signed with the Kansas City Monarchs (Independent League).

American Association wrote: “June 22 Transaction: @kscitymonarchs signed INF J.D. Davis.”

Looking At Davis

Davis was picked in the 3rd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Houston Astros (before three with the New York Mets).

In 2019 (with the Mets), Davis batted .307 with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs.

Following the Mets, Davis had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

The 33-year-old appeared in seven games for the Yankees during the 2024 season.

Over 645 career games (and nine MLB seasons), Davis is batting .257 with 486 hits, 72 home runs, 221 RBIs, 246 runs and seven stolen bases.

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