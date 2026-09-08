New York Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday following a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres.

The big news for Tuesday’s game is that Aaron Judge is expected to be back in the lineup.

He last played in a game on May 31.

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

Ahead of the game, ESPN’s Buster Olney was asked about Judge (via ESPN New York).

Host: “He’s been out for a long time. What do you expect in the return, not tonight, but like over the next couple weeks into the postseason from Aaron Judge?”

Olney: “That he’s going to look rusty. He hasn’t batted in three months. What we’re going to see over the next few weeks is essentially his version of spring training. Tonight, from what I understand, you probably play him five innings, maybe six innings, check with him, see if he wants another plate appearance, maybe ease your way into it. It’s going to be like that for a while. And let’s face it, his swing is just more complicated than most players’ swings because he’s so big and he’s got the long arms. So I think you could have some plate appearances here in the next couple weeks where you’re wondering, boy, by the time we get to October, how good can he be?”

Play

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The future Hall of Famer has spent all 11 years of his career in New York.

Yankees Ahead Of Judge Return

The Yankees have been able to remain one of the top teams in the MLB without Judge in the lineup for most of the season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

Following three games with the Rockies, the Yankees will host the New York Mets on Friday.