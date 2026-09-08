Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after being walked in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday following a series where they dropped two out of three games to the San Diego Padres.

The big news for Tuesday’s game is that Aaron Judge is expected to be back in the lineup.

He last played in a game on May 31.

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of the game, ESPN’s Buster Olney was asked about Judge (via ESPN New York).

Host: “He’s been out for a long time. What do you expect in the return, not tonight, but like over the next couple weeks into the postseason from Aaron Judge?”

Olney: “That he’s going to look rusty. He hasn’t batted in three months. What we’re going to see over the next few weeks is essentially his version of spring training. Tonight, from what I understand, you probably play him five innings, maybe six innings, check with him, see if he wants another plate appearance, maybe ease your way into it. It’s going to be like that for a while. And let’s face it, his swing is just more complicated than most players’ swings because he’s so big and he’s got the long arms. So I think you could have some plate appearances here in the next couple weeks where you’re wondering, boy, by the time we get to October, how good can he be?”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The future Hall of Famer has spent all 11 years of his career in New York.

Yankees Ahead Of Judge Return

Getty Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the bench during the third inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees have been able to remain one of the top teams in the MLB without Judge in the lineup for most of the season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

Following three games with the Rockies, the Yankees will host the New York Mets on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x