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New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 2 Pitchers Before Orioles Series

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New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman
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The Yankees have been urged to not acquire a shortstop at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the series will begin with a doubleheader on Friday, and the finale will be played on Sunday.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before the Orioles series, the Yankees announced the demotion of two pitchers.

New York Yankees Demote 2 Pitchers Before Orioles Series

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: Starting pitcher Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees delivers the baseball in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

From the Yankees on X:

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.

Looking at Luis Gil

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 3
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference beforep laying the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Yankees optioned Gil to Triple-A at the start of the season. They recalled him in April.

The Yankees sent Gill back to Triple-A in late April after he struggled with New York. He landed on the Triple-A injured list in early May, and stayed there until mid-August.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Pitcher Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a game at Yankee Stadium on September 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

New York recalled Gil on Aug. 30. He has allowed just one earned run over eight innings since being recalled late last month.

Gil won Rookie of the Year in 2024 after posting a 3.50 ERA wit 171 strikeouts over 151 2/3 innings.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts after getting the last out of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gil missed much of the 2025 season due to an injury. He posted a 3.32 ERA over 57 innings last year.

This season, Gil has a 4.61 ERA over 27 1/3 innings with New York.

Looking at Bradley Hanner

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Bradley Hanner #93 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in the game at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Yankees recalled Hanner before Thursday’s 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. He hurled two scoreless innings on Thursday before being optioned.

Ganner has made five appearances with the Yankees this year, allowing seven earned runs over 7 1/3 innings.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Bradley Hanner #93 of the New York Yankees makes his MLB debut in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Before that, he spent time in the minor-league systems of the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins. The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Yankees this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 2 Pitchers Before Orioles Series

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