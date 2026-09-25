New York Yankees Announce Demotion of 2 Pitchers Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Because of the threat of inclement weather, the series will begin with a doubleheader on Friday, and the finale will be played on Sunday.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before the Orioles series, the Yankees announced the demotion of two pitchers.

New York Yankees Demote 2 Pitchers Before Orioles Series

From the Yankees on X:

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.

Looking at Luis Gil

The Yankees optioned Gil to Triple-A at the start of the season. They recalled him in April.

The Yankees sent Gill back to Triple-A in late April after he struggled with New York. He landed on the Triple-A injured list in early May, and stayed there until mid-August.

New York recalled Gil on Aug. 30. He has allowed just one earned run over eight innings since being recalled late last month.

Gil won Rookie of the Year in 2024 after posting a 3.50 ERA wit 171 strikeouts over 151 2/3 innings.

Gil missed much of the 2025 season due to an injury. He posted a 3.32 ERA over 57 innings last year.

This season, Gil has a 4.61 ERA over 27 1/3 innings with New York.

Looking at Bradley Hanner

The Yankees recalled Hanner before Thursday’s 6-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. He hurled two scoreless innings on Thursday before being optioned.

Ganner has made five appearances with the Yankees this year, allowing seven earned runs over 7 1/3 innings.

The Yankees signed Hanner to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Before that, he spent time in the minor-league systems of the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins. The right-hander made his MLB debut with the Yankees this year.