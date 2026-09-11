New York Yankees Demote 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Mets Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees walks off the field during a rain delay against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
After being recalled by New York on Saturday, Domínguez went 1-for-9 over three games.
Domínguez has slashed .225/.267/.368 with six home runs and 14 RBI over 57 games with the Yankees this year. He has hit .283/.361/.420 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 54 games at the Triple-A level in 2026.
Domínguez, a switch-hitter, has been with the Yankees organization since July 2019.
The outfielder made his MLB debut with New York in 2023. He appearance in eight big-league games in 2023, 18 in 2024 and 123 last season.
Throughout his big-league career, Domínguez has slashed .241/.309/.388 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI.
He has hit .275/.371/.440 with 54 home runs and 219 RBI across 406 minor-league games.
Looking At The New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are coming off an exciting 3-0 sweep of the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge returned after an 84-game IL stint. Anthony Volpe returned after a month-long stint in the minors and hit a grand slam in the finale.
After the sweep, the Yankees’ record improved to 84-62. They are now just three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.
In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second American League Wild Card team.
The Yankees’ series against the Mets is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The New York Yankees demoted a 23-year-old outfielder to Triple-A ahead of their upcoming series against the New York Mets.
New York Yankees Demote 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Mets Series