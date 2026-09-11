New York Yankees Demote 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Mets Series

The New York Yankees, fresh off a 3-0 sweep of the Colorado Rockies, are set to begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Shortly after Thursday night’s 10-3 win over the Rockies, the Yankees announced the demotion of a 23-year-old outfielder.

New York Yankees Option Jasson Domínguez To Triple-A Before Mets Series

The Yankees optioned 23-year-old outfielder Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced. New York has yet to announce a corresponding move.

After being recalled by New York on Saturday, Domínguez went 1-for-9 over three games.

Domínguez has slashed .225/.267/.368 with six home runs and 14 RBI over 57 games with the Yankees this year. He has hit .283/.361/.420 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 54 games at the Triple-A level in 2026.

Domínguez, a switch-hitter, has been with the Yankees organization since July 2019.

The outfielder made his MLB debut with New York in 2023. He appearance in eight big-league games in 2023, 18 in 2024 and 123 last season.

Throughout his big-league career, Domínguez has slashed .241/.309/.388 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI.

He has hit .275/.371/.440 with 54 home runs and 219 RBI across 406 minor-league games.

Looking At The New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off an exciting 3-0 sweep of the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge returned after an 84-game IL stint. Anthony Volpe returned after a month-long stint in the minors and hit a grand slam in the finale.

After the sweep, the Yankees’ record improved to 84-62. They are now just three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second American League Wild Card team.

The Yankees’ series against the Mets is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network.