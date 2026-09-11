Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Demote 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees walks off the field during a rain delay against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees, fresh off a 3-0 sweep of the Colorado Rockies, are set to begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

Shortly after Thursday night’s 10-3 win over the Rockies, the Yankees announced the demotion of a 23-year-old outfielder.

New York Yankees Option Jasson Domínguez To Triple-A Before Mets Series

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees slides into third base during the eleventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

The Yankees optioned 23-year-old outfielder Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced. New York has yet to announce a corresponding move.

After being recalled by New York on Saturday, Domínguez went 1-for-9 over three games.

Domínguez has slashed .225/.267/.368 with six home runs and 14 RBI over 57 games with the Yankees this year. He has hit .283/.361/.420 with seven home runs and 30 RBI over 54 games at the Triple-A level in 2026.

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 10: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Domínguez, a switch-hitter, has been with the Yankees organization since July 2019.

The outfielder made his MLB debut with New York in 2023. He appearance in eight big-league games in 2023, 18 in 2024 and 123 last season.

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Throughout his big-league career, Domínguez has slashed .241/.309/.388 with 22 home runs and 72 RBI.

He has hit .275/.371/.440 with 54 home runs and 219 RBI across 406 minor-league games.

Looking At The New York Yankees Right Now

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates his seventh-inning grand slam with teammate Austin Wells #28 against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees are coming off an exciting 3-0 sweep of the Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge returned after an 84-game IL stint. Anthony Volpe returned after a month-long stint in the minors and hit a grand slam in the finale.

After the sweep, the Yankees’ record improved to 84-62. They are now just three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the Wild Card standings, the Yankees hold a 4 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second American League Wild Card team.

The Yankees’ series against the Mets is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Friday. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees Demote 23-Year-Old Outfielder Before Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x