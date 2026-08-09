New York Yankees Demote 26-Year-Old Outfielder After Jasson Domínguez News

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves in their three-game series.

They have won each of the first two games (at home in the Bronx).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1.

New York Yankees Demoted 26-Year-Old

Earlier this week, the Yankees optioned Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (on August 3): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

To make room on the Triple-A roster, the Yankees then demoted Cole Gabrielson back to Double-A.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 7): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • OF Cole Gabrielson transferred to Somerset • OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe optioned by NY post-game on 8/3 and both have reported to SWB”

Gabrielson has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2023.

The 26-year-old is batting .278 with four home runs in 62 Minor League games this season.

Looking At Domínguez

Domínguez (who is 23) has already spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .230 with 46 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 runs and seven stolen bases in 53 games this year.

At one point, Domínguez was a major prospect (and is seen as a player with All-Star potential).

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 29-25 in 54 games at home).

Following the Braves, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

They will then remain at home to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Currently, the Yankees are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).